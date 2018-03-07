We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 7, 2018.

The (cosmic) temperature continues to heat up today as the Moon shifts into fiery and freedom loving Sagittarius later this afternoon. Before then, the Moon remains in seductive Scorpio for much of the day. With Scorpio being a sign that pushes us to go to the emotional depths of our experiences, we may be feeling a bit more introspective and self-reflective at this time. However, by the late afternoon when the Moon moves into Sagittarius, we're called to come up from the depths and into the light, as Sag is a sign that's known for finding the sunny side to just about anything. Though things may still feel emotional and tender thanks to Pisces season and expansive Jupiter still in Scorpio, the Sag Moon alongside Venus in passionate Aries, encourages us to channel our intense feelings into pursuing or engaging projects, people, and experiences that provide us with a sense of fulfillment and meaning.

By late tonight, the Sagittarius Moon teams up with Mercury in Aries which should provide us with a burst of creativity and inspiration. If there's something we need to get off our chests at this time, this Moon-Mercury combination will make sure we're heard. We just have to be willing to listen too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Bit by bit, it may feel like you're getting back into your element which may have you feeling a renewed sense of purpose. As you get closer to your birthday, you may be considering a new look to go along updated version of yourself. Meanwhile, work on speaking what you want into existence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If single and dating, there's a strong possibility you could meet someone with a vibe that makes you feel like the two of you were meant to be. While this kind of soulful connection is rare to find, it's all the more reason to take your time and make sure it's legit. Financially, you could receive a gift.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you're in need of a break or a pick-me-up, you're advised to get in touch with your friends today since their company is most likely just the thing you need right now. Overall, today's a good day for making the most of your connections whether it's getting or giving advice or support.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in a business state of mind today as your focus turns to your work, habits, and routines. As such, you might be feeling more confident in where your professional life is headed. Use that confidence to get the attention of a VIP or someone influential. You're in charge of your destiny.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Inspiration isn't something that comes often, so while it's here you should make the most of it. You could have a breakthrough or a burst of creativity with a project or idea that could help you turn it into gold. If you've been feeling stagnant, it's time to be proactive about having new experiences.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not be in the mood to deal with the public today. That's OK because you need to be a bit more self-protective and self-nurturing anyway. If you do spend time with folks, let it be those with whom you share a tight bond. If something is weighing heavy on you, talk about it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your relationships, do you have enough people in your life that stimulate your mind and push you to expand your awareness? If no, seek them out. If yes, spending time or talking with them today could spark a big idea. Also, a professional collaboration could bring money.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Money is the focus now as your financial security comes into the spotlight. If looking for a new job, you could receive an offer or uncover a promising lead. On another note, this could also be a good time for improving money habits and working on a savings plan. If it's been awhile, treat yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You should be feeling a sense of renewal today and it couldn't come at a better time as you could use some joy and adventure. Wherever your heart decides to take you today, whether it be out with friends, spending time with a lover, or working on your next masterpiece, go with that feeling.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If it's a bit hard to get going today, don't be too surprised. The cosmos wants you to slow down. If you can't call out of work, try to take it easy or get as much done as you can so you can knock off early. While you need the rest, you could also receive a major moment of clarity in the quiet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

What's the best way you can make the most impact with your voice right now? Is there an email you've been putting off that you need to send? Is there a pitch to an editor you want to make? How about that blog post you've been wanting to write? Say what you need to say. It's time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could receive some professional recognition today that could help you to pull in more money or remind you of why you're good at what you do. Though you don't need others to validate you. Own the fact that you've got what it takes to succeed. Believe in you and others will follow suit.