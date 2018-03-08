We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 8, 2018.

The Moon remains in growth-oriented Sagittarius, putting us in the mood for new experiences that help to broaden our minds as well as our worldview. With Jupiter, the planet associated with growth and abundance, beginning its four month retrograde later tonight in Scorpio, this Sagittarius Moon has special significance as Jupiter is also the planet in charge of this freedom loving sign. With Jupiter in Scorpio retrograde and the Moon in Sagittarius, we're called to delve inward and question what we believe to be true, especially as the Moon squares off with dreamy and hazy Neptune in Pisces which can heighten our illusions. If our personal beliefs systems have become self-limiting rather than freeing or conducive to our self-development, this retrograde will ask us to let them go.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Before you get carried away, you may need to take a step back and ask yourself whether you're seeing things as clearly as you should be or seeing things the way you want them to be. Don't get swept away by wishful thinking. Also, it's time to challenge outworn beliefs around intimacy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to a close relationship or friendship, are words and actions of the person you're connected to adding up? There's a saying — "when people tell you who they are, believe them". You might have to apply this advice. Be mindful of the company you keep. Not everyone is worthy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you spending too much time and energy worrying about what others think of you? If so, this might be a good time to pull back and question why you need their approval. If you're on a mission towards self-improvement, let your internal compass be your guide rather than the demands or attitudes of others. As they say, you can't please everyone anyway.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be itching to do something big, but you might need to evaluate whether the risk you're looking to take is worth it. Not that you have to be fearful or overly cautious but you do have to be strategic. Make sure what you're going after isn't akin to a mirage in a desert. Move with intention.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Could a love interest or the possibility of falling in love be triggering all your insecurities right now? If the answer is yes, it's time to reach down deep and explore how old family narratives and family dynamics have contributed to your blockages around love and security. Heal yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You and your partner may not be on the same page today, but you may be feeling a bit fuzzy on what exactly might be wrong. Instead of assuming that you know best, it may be best to ask for clarity. Though at the same time, trust your intuition. Let a person reveal themselves to you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could easily spread yourself thin today, between the list of things you need to do and being unsure of where you should start. That's why you may need to reevaluate what's really worth your time and energy, as the investment you're making in some things may not be worth the return.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

What do you value most about yourself? What's the part of you that needs to be most expressed? If you feel like you've been losing yourself a little, know you're not lost. You're getting closer to finding out who you really are. In other words, you're being called back to your true self. Go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

While you've gone through a growth spurt, the work you've been doing is not yet over. You may be reminded of this fact today. There's still some old wounds and feelings that need to be addressed and released so you can move on. In order to do this, you've got to replenish your spiritual well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your brain may be a bit foggy today, which means it's probably a good idea to hold off on making any major decisions. At the same time, your ability to absorb other people's vibes and energy is especially high now. This means you'll have to be judicious about who and what you give your attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be enticed into spending money for or on something that might not live up to its hype. You may want to hold on to your cash for now. In terms of your career and all of the growth that you've been experiencing lately, it may be time to evaluate if you're growing in the right direction.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's all too easy for you to take other people's feelings and expectations to heart, but you should be focused on your own desires and needs. Don't discount your own knowledge and experiences. You've got something of value that separates you from the pack. Respect your individuality.