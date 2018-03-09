We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 9, 2018.

Things may start off kind of foggy today as the Sagittarius Moon squares off with the Sun in dreamy Pisces. We might find that the usual happy-go-lucky vibe under a Sagittarius Moon may be tempered by a wave of emotions underneath the Pisces Sun. The best way to handle this energy is to try to keep things in perspective. All hope isn't lost. By the evening, the vibe shifts dramatically as the Moon joins forces with Mars in Sagittarius, followed by a meeting between the Moon and rebellious Uranus in Aries.

With the Moon together with passionate Mars and freedom loving Uranus, it could make for an exciting Friday night. One word of caution though: this Moon-Mars-Uranus combo could have us feeling more impatient and feisty than usual. An argument or two, may be inevitable. Still, the best way to channel this energy is toward activities that call for passion, fun, and a fresh approach.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't let something that you believe rob you of your freedom. It's time to challenge old belief systems in favor of a broader, more enriching experience. Why limit yourself by holding on to the past or old-fashioned ways of perceiving the world and your place in it? It's time for a fresh start.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Is it possible that a group or organization that you once identified with, is no longer a place that feels like home to you? Your alliances may be shifting, but recognize that underneath the shift is your own evolution. You're changing. The world is changing and growing along with you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to a relationship, it's less about having one that's perfect and more about having one that's perfect for you. Cookie-cutter templates won't cut it. Professionally, you might not get the praise or appreciation you're seeking. Even more reason to call on the cheerleaders in your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have a false start this morning when it comes to something you've been working on, but the delay may just be a reminder for you to redirect your attention towards a project or effort that may be better worth your time. The payoff could catapult your career forward.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's best not to waste your time obsessing over a romantic interest because chances are this person isn't right for you. Though don't allow this experience to make you lose hope. There's someone out there that's better suited for you. Focus on your own happiness first and the love will come.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You and your partner or someone you live with may not be on the same page today. It's likely that you could be feeling unappreciated or put off by their behavior. As uncomfortable as this situation might be, the fact that it's triggering something deep within you means you need to address it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be spinning your wheels for now, which is a good indication that you need some help. While you usually like to pitch in and give others a helping hand, recognize that this street runs both ways. Still, don't be passive about asking for the assistance, let people know what you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been looking for work or extra income, it's possible you could manifest such an opportunity today. Though remember that fortune favors the bold. Meanwhile, a big or sudden expense could be getting in the way of your fun. Keep in mind that this situation is only temporary.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A home- or family-related issue could have you in your feels today. Honor how you feel but try not to stew in your emotions. You could use some joy back in your life. Get together with friends or do something fun that gets you out of the house and gives you an outlet to blow off steam. You need it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may have something that you need to say but you may be wondering how others are going to take it. Though it's not really up to them. As long as you speak from the heart and you're honest about how you feel, you owe it to yourself and those around you to say exactly what's on your mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It may seem like a plan isn't coming together the way you want, most likely because of a money concern. Still, this is your chance to prove how resourceful and creative you are when it comes to making things happen. You may need to enlist the help of your crew. A breakthrough is coming.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Don't worry so much about what others think of you. You're the one who sets the trend, not the other way around. Be confident in your abilities because as long as you trust yourself and your instincts, you can move mountains. Don't play yourself small. Go big instead, really big.