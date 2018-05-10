We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 10, 2018.

The day may get off to a slow and hazy start with the Moon and Neptune teaming up in dreamy Pisces in the early morning. This might not necessarily be a bad thing as many of us can use the extra sleep. Later in the morning, the Pisces Moon syncs up with Jupiter in Scorpio, which could have us feeling our feelings in large doses for better and worse. And by mid-day, we might find ourselves feeling a bit down as the sensitive Pisces Moon squares off with fun-loving Venus in Gemini, which could have us feeling like what we want and what we need are at odds.

The best way to handle this emotion ocean is by bringing in a big dose of compassion for ourselves and others and sticking close to the people, places, and things that we love. By the late afternoon, the intensity starts to peter out a bit as the Pisces Moon teams up with the laid-back Sun in Taurus, putting us in the mood to feel good and approach things from a more calm and centered place. By the late afternoon, the Pisces Moon joins forces with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring some healing energy and a surge of creativity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may need to exercise a little self-control or discipline today when it comes to doing what you need to do for yourself versus trying to make others happy. You might want to exercise some discretion in what you say too, as everyone might not be receptive or as understanding. Cool down.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be feeling like a bit of an odd duck out today, which might have you thinking you're lonelier than you really are. The things that you value may no longer reflect the person you used to be, and that can scare people off. But don't worry about them. Focus on being the best version of you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be looking for validation from others today, especially on the job, that might not come the way you want it or at all. That means you're going to have to reach down deep today and find your own sense of validation and worth. You may need to withdraw into your own world to do so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling a bit dejected today, like a dream you have isn't coming together the way that you want. Though before you start feeling like all is lost, it may be helpful to talk to a friend, mentor, or your partner today to keep things in perspective. Feel your feelings but don't get stuck in them.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not be seeing eye to eye with a friend today or you may be feeling more sensitive than usual. Try not to worry too much about what others are doing and throw your time, energy, and attention into more productive things (like achieving your goals). Take your power back.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A business partnership may not be working out the way you want it, as you might be feeling stifled in some way. You may need to dig your heels in and fight for the opportunity to show off your creative talents. Meanwhile, make it your mission to align with people that believe in your vision.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

While something may seem like a good idea today, you may need to take a few steps back and figure out if it's actually worth the time, energy, or resources that you may be putting into it. It may be best to wait than to go looking for instant gratification. Take things at a slow and steady pace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may have a romantic situation on your hands where you're feeling someone a bit more than they're feeling you right now. Instead of trying to force the magic to happen or losing all hope on love, recognize that what you're looking for will show up. Focus on having some fun for now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You and your partner, a family member, or someone you live with may not be on the same page today. Don't allow guilt to be the motivating factor in how you respond to the situation. You may need to push back and draw some boundaries, or take a proactive approach rather than a reactive one.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may feel like you're working against the current today. If things aren't coming together the way you want them to, especially when it comes to connecting with other people, that's a sign to take a step back and let things breathe for a minute. What's happening is not a reflection of you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be ready to make an impulse buy today or spend some cash on something fun, but your finances may not be able to match your enthusiasm. By the same token, you could also end up having buyer's remorse. Instead, think quality over quantity and instant gratification.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may not be feeling the love today when it comes to a family member (like one of your parents). You may be pushed to examine how an unhealthy dynamic between the both of you holds you back from getting what you want. It may be necessary to lean on a friend or sibling for support.