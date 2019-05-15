We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 15, 2019.

The Moon remains in partnership-oriented and beauty-loving Libra and with Venus (Libra's planetary ruler) moving home today to one of her other favorite signs, Taurus, the focus is on looking and feeling our best. Venus in Taurus brings out both our sensual and our practical sides, helping us to seek out and engage in relationships that add pleasure and value to our lives. Overall, Venus in Taurus asks us to pay attention to the people and things that we value most as that's where our fulfillment lies.

Later in the morning, Mercury in practical Taurus teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can not only spark creative inspiration but this cosmic combo can also show us how to bring a creative idea to life.

By late tonight, ambitious Mars leaves chatty Gemini for tenderhearted Cancer, keying up the emotional energy in the air. The key thing to remember is that Mars in Cancer is all about protecting what we love the most and being motivated by that love. We'll just need to watch out for being hypersensitive.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all about the money now as you could receive the opportunity to make more of it. Knowing your worth will be the key now in terms of getting what you want, so will focusing on the things that deeply resonate with you. In the meantime, let people love up on you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get ready for your glow-up, Taurus. The cosmos is gifting you with the right amount of charm and confidence now that can help you to attract what you want and make magic. It's the perfect time to upgrade your look and better care for your body. Let go of negative self-talk.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Time for you to slow down and smell the roses. Your energy levels might not be as high as you're used to now and that's OK. The rest and relaxation will do your mind, body, and soul good. On another note, it's time to be mindful of your spending. Financially, recognize your worth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about guarding your space and getting the emotional nourishment that you need today. And with the cosmos pumping up your confidence now, you shouldn't have too much of an issue drawing boundaries and letting people know what you need. Friends are a resource.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You have a shot at hitting a big career milestone, which could lead to an impressive opportunity or widespread praise. Though the key to your success is recognizing that you deserve it. At the same time, you're encouraged to be intentional with your decisions and your energy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's all about you focusing on what matters the most to you now. And part of doing so, may involve you taking a risk on something that you really want and speaks to your soul. Too, look to ways that you can maximize your connections by spending time with people that inspire you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's all about focusing on your deepest desires today. With that said, what exactly do you want? Better yet, do you believe that your desires are worth your time and attention? Expect getting the answers to these questions to be a focus today. Career-wise, it's time to level up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling a bit sluggish and low-energy today making it the perfect time to lean on your partner or someone close to you for the back-up that you need. Give yourself permission to ask for and receive help. You'll be back on your feet and raring to go soon enough.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

In the famous words of Rihanna: work, work, work, work, work. It's all about self-discipline and self-improvement now, which includes working on ways to better prioritize your responsibilities, handling your responsibilities, and taking care of you. Too, it's time to face a fear.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got your mind on your goals today, but the cosmos is asking that you take some time out for some love and romance, too. Know that your joy is what's most attractive about you now. On another note, you may need to exercise your boundaries with others. Creatively, you're on fire.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling the craving for an escape but that could be your spirit's way of telling you that you need to better prioritize how you spend your time and energy. Time spent at home with family or relaxing could be beneficial now. Overall, be proactive about your wellness.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your powers of persuasion are off the charts today, which means that you can essentially talk yourself into (or out of) just about anything you want. If you need to communicate something important to someone, initiate a convo. Overall, make your words count. Love heats up.