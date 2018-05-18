We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 18, 2018.

This might be a bit of a low-key day with the Moon in cozy Cancer. As such, we may be less in the mood to socialize and be around others (unless they're close friends or family) and more in the mood to cocoon ourselves away and sleep in. Mercury in practical Taurus and no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn will also be on hand today, helping us to dig in and focus on the tasks at hand, which can make for a fairly productive day. Later in the evening, the Cancer Moon teams up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces, followed by a meeting between the Moon and Jupiter in Scorpio. As a result, this cosmic combo could have us feeling more emotionally sensitive than usual. The best way to handle this energy to by performing an act of kindness or spending time with those that we love most. This Moon-Neptune combination my also heighten our intuitive powers too, so it's best we slow down and pay attention to any hunches or messages that come through.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be in the mood for the hustle and bustle of the day, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as you've got enough work on your plate to keep you busy. This is the perfect time to take care of both business and yourself. If you need extra rest, get some.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When you speak, people will be listening today so make sure that you're saying something worthwhile. If you have an idea to pitch, an important meeting to host, or a conference call to make, you might find that others respond well to what you have to say. Speak what you want into existence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be thinking about your money or your financial situation today. While today won't be a good time for splurging, you could end up receiving some good financial news or some money that you've been waiting on in the nick of time. If applying for a new job, the results should be positive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone may lean on you for your support or help today. While you rarely turn down someone in need, make sure that you're not neglecting your own needs. While you're at it, call up some friends and make plans to go have some fun this evening. With the work you're putting in, you deserve it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself doing a juggling act today when it comes to work and rest. You may have a lot on your plate to take care of but your bed may be calling you. As such, you may want to pace yourself and prioritize what needs to get done right now. Don't try to tackle everything at once.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends are a source of support today, so don't be shy in leaning on them for help or assistance if you need it. Meanwhile, you could make some significant progress with a creative piece of work or find yourself abuzz with ideas. Networking can help you get those ideas off the ground.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could get some good news regarding something home- or money-related today, especially if it's connected to your career or a long-term goal. On a different note, if you find yourself looking for validation or approval from others, know that you don't need it. Remember how great you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Don't let pessimism get in your way today. If you need to talk you your partner or a close friend for some encouragement and support, do it. Overall, things are coming together in your favor and you'll need to remind yourself of that. If a problem presents itself, remember you're the solution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If cash has been a bit tight, you could manifest some extra cash or a better paying opportunity today. Meanwhile, this could also be a good day for going over your books and seeing where you may be able to save some money or better account for how its spent. Also, take a time out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to be reminded today that needing people isn't a bad thing. You're pretty self-reliant, but it's OK to ask for help or at least be open to it. Believe it or not, you do have people in your life that want to genuinely support you. Meanwhile, you're in need of some fun. Go and get some.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be busy checking off the items on your to-do list today. And whatever you're working on, it seems that it could lead to something big when it comes to your career. Just try not to get to caught up in your head though. Trust that the seeds you're planting are leading to something good.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your peers, you might be feeling like you have to prove yourself. Though the only one you need to prove yourself to is you. Know that you are a force to be reckoned with and focus on doing things today that help you to affirm this. People will know your name soon enough.