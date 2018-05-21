We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 21, 2018.

The Moon remains in bold and creative Leo for much of the day, putting us in the mood to show off our best and have a little fun while we're doing it. Since Leo is a sign that's also known for its penchant for drama, we may have to be mindful of going over the top or doing things just to create a stir. Luckily, the Moon shifts into practical Virgo by late tonight, helping us to be more thoughtful and strategic with our actions. Still, if we're looking for a fresh start or approach, the Virgo Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus to help us with thinking outside the box. Overall, the emphasis will be on what we think and how we think today, especially as the Virgo Moon squares off with the Sun now in quick-witted Gemini. Under this cosmic combination, it may feel like our brains our flooded with thoughts, which could be a bit stressful. It may be a good idea to write these thoughts down if we need to get something off of our chests or to keep from dwelling on the negative.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might still be stuck in weekend mode for today, though you're going to have to get back to work sooner rather than later. Though before you start tackling your to-do list, it may be best to have a plan of attack or else you might find yourself getting overwhelmed before you even start. Organize.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be having a bit of an internal battle today around doing what's expected of you and breaking the rules. Overall, the time has come for you to stop playing it safe. You're the one that determines what's important to you and how you should live your life. It's time to show up and live it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The words that you use hold a lot of weight. Your perceptions about yourself and the world around you become your truth. Today, try to focus on being more thoughtful with the words that you choose. Meanwhile, embrace the fact that you don't fit in to the standard. You weren't born to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your self-worth may be put to the test today, as you're reminded that you are the one that determines your value regardless of what others say or think. As such, don't second guess yourself. Trust that you know what you know. If you need a reminder, talking to a supportive friend can help.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling like you're in a class of your own today and while you usually welcome standing out from the crowd, you might feel a bit unnerved by it today. Recognize that authenticity is all you need to be focused on now, not trying to please others. Keep going your own way.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be used to following a plan or a template when it comes to achieving your goals but when it comes to today, you may need to adopt a new approach or a fresh outlook in order to see your plans through. In other words, it may be time for you to take a risk to get what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have big plans or ideas in terms of how a piece of your life is supposed to unfold, but being attached to a specific outcome may do you more harm than good. This is not to say that you shouldn't have a vision for your life, it just means you have to make room for change. That's growth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're not always comfortable when it comes to making new friends or connections, as you tend to be very careful about who you let into your sphere. Though when it comes to today, you might need to take a risk on someone new. This person may just end up pleasantly surprising you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got a hankering to go in a new direction, especially when it comes to your career and aspirations. A professional relationship may be more trouble than it's worth right now. Though this could be the impetus that you need to move on to something better suited for you. Time for change.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Today might be good for a detox, with the focus being on letting of of habits and thoughts that keep you from getting more out of your life. While this won't be an overnight job, you can start your "detox program" by being aware of the self-doubt that pops up and replacing it with self-affirmation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to love and romance, you may be pushed to examine the ways that the past and old perceptions block you from having the intimacy that you crave. No, you're not hopeless or unlovable. And there is someone out there that can love you as you are. Write yourself a new narrative.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You and your partner or someone you live with may not be on the same page today. Though you may need to take a new approach in how you deal with this old problem. Perhaps it may mean speaking up for yourself or approaching the situation with logic rather than emotion. Change it up.