We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 22, 2018.

Productivity and efficiency are the themes for today with the Moon in hardworking and detail-oriented Virgo. Just after noon, the Virgo Moon teams up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which should have us in the mood to handle business and get things done. If we face any obstacles or challenges along the way, this Moon-Saturn combination can help us to find the determination and the solutions to move past them. By late tonight, the momentum slows down significantly as practical Mercury in Taurus opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces. While this could be a good combination when it comes to creative thinking, it's not the best combo when it comes to making clearheaded decisions. Though if need to unplug after a long, hard day's work, this combination can help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your hard work could pay off today if you've been job hunting, as you could receive some good news regarding an offer or a promising job lead. If you've been thinking about job searching, this could be a good day to start. Overall, your mind will be on your long-term goals. Research accordingly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel that you're most at peace today working on a creative project. If you've been struggling to finish something you've been working on, you should be able to find the inspiration and the resolve you need to break through any creative block. A little romance is on the agenda too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been feeling stressed, you should be able to find the strength and inner calm you need to get through the day. Though if you need a time out, take it. Look to ways that you can get grounded and regroup, even if it's just taking a few deep breaths. In terms of your career, trust your intuition.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself needing a pep talk today, look to your partner or your friends for support. Meanwhile, if you need to have a serious talk with a friend, partner, or sibling, there's a good chance the talk will go well. Speak from the heart but try to stick to the facts. Also, your ideas are genius now.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your mind is on your cash today and you might be in the mood to spend some. However, make sure it's an actual need rather than an impulse buy. Overall, you need to be more mindful about where your cash is going. If you've strayed away from a budget, now's a good time to go back to basics.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on you today as you should be feeling refreshed and raring to go. If you haven't been as confident as you should, today may send you a reminder to step up and own your moment in the spotlight. After all, you've earned it. Plus, people want to hear what you have to say.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today's a good day for laying low and working alone or behind the scenes. That way, you can hear yourself think. Meanwhile, if you find yourself dwelling on something from the past, know that you have the power to rewrite your narrative. The past doesn't have to dictate your future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about your friends today as they may not only be the ones to come to your rescue today, but they may also connect you with other people that can help you further your career. On a different note, you might find yourself in a philanthropic mood. Giving back is a reward of its own.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit sensitive today around your reputation or achievements. Perhaps you're looking for validation from your supervisor or the public when it comes to what you do. Don't forget that the best person to affirm your worth and skills is you. Mind your inner dialogue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself more in the mood to escape or get away today than work. And that actually might not be a bad idea. Not that you should shirk your responsibilities, but you should do something today that feels life affirming. Remember that you are a creative being. Don't be afraid to play.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself feeling down about something, you're reminded to focus on the things that you do have control over rather than the things that you don't. If necessary, talking to a family member or someone you love may help to ease your worries or fears. Financially, things improve.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on partnership and collaborations. There may be someone in your midst that's worth teaming up with. This person may have influence or access to resources that can help you to further your goals or your career. You have the gift of gab. Start networking and building contacts.