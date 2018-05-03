We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 3, 2018.

It's a high-energy day thanks to the Moon in fiery Sagittarius teaming up with freedom-loving Uranus in Aries, giving us the energy we need to seize the day. Between Sagittarius' optimism and Aries' can-do attitude, we should feel confident and up to tackle anything that gets tossed our way. By late tonight, the Moon shifts into serious Capricorn, which could make for a very productive evening for the night owls among us. Shortly after the Moon moves into Capricorn, it squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could bring up painful feelings around being ineffective or unsuccessful. The best way to handle this energy is to remember to be gentle and patient with ourselves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to how you're living your life, are you doing it on your terms or are you busy following in someone else's footsteps? Today is a reminder to keep trusting yourself and listen to what's in your heart. You're the one that's supposed to define what success means for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While your past experiences have value, especially when it comes to the lessons that you've learned, know that you also have a choice as to whether you let those experiences define you. You don't have to let your past influence your future. You have the power to rewrite your narrative.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about expanding your circle and meeting new people as your friend's list could use some fresh air. Though when it comes to the people you connect with, make sure it's with folks that can teach you something or show you something new. Let painful or stagnant friendships die.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling antsy today when it comes to your career. Perhaps your ready to move on to a new job or ready to switch gears entirely. Pay close attention to what you're feeling today. Your intuition is talking to you. Also, make sure to surround yourself with people that support your goals.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time for you to take a creative risk when it comes to your self-expression. While you're known for being bold, you can sometimes get a little too deep in your head from being overly concerned about how others see you. Also, don't measure your progress by someone else's.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find yourself feeling a bit nostalgic or in your feelings today, but the reason for this may be that you need to emotionally release something you've been holding on to. Try not to rationalize what you feel, just allow yourself to feel it and it will pass. Make some time to do something fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Do you have people in your life that inspire you? If you do, you might want to connect with them today. A conversation between you could be just the thing you need for a breakthrough or to jump start an idea. Meanwhile, it's time to stop letting old family dynamics influence your love life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could manifest a new job or financial opportunity today, especially when you dare to think outside the box or take an unconventional approach. On a different note, when it comes to supporting or helping others, make sure you're also taking time to take care of you too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're at your most attractive when you're enjoying yourself and doing the things that you're passionate about. Don't worry too much about what others are thinking about you right now. All you need to do is make sure you're showing up for you. Everything else will sort itself out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be feeling anxious today and you may not be able to put your finger exactly on what's causing it. Instead of suffering through it, reach out to someone you trust like a friend or even a therapist. Also, stay away from things that zap your energy like the news and social media.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've got a lot of mental energy to burn today, though make sure that you're putting it to good use. Be wary of getting sucked up into too man conversations or activities that drain you rather than fuel you. If you're feeling distracted, it's OK to take a break. You could use some calm.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It may be a good time to start thinking about ways that you can make multiple streams of income, even if one of those ways might be a little unconventional. Maybe it means starting a side business of your own. Either way, you're on your way to financial freedom. Stay focused.