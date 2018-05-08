We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 8, 2018.

It's largely a busy day with the Moon in freedom-loving and sociable Aquarius. The Moon kicks things off with a meeting with fiery Mercury in Aries which could have us feeling extra opinionated and antsy. The best way to channel this supercharged energy is toward anything that requires some extra energy and some innovative thinking. Overall, we're going to be in the mood to do things big (and loud) today, namely as the Sun in Taurus stops by for a special meeting with Jupiter in Scorpio later this evening.

About an hour later, the Aquarius Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Aries, which could help us to break free of anything that's been stuck or holding us back. The only caveat to this cosmic energy is overdoing it or taking things too far, so some discretion and pacing will be needed. By the late night, the Moon shifts into dreamy Pisces, helping to calm us down and take some of the edge of the day off.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find that a group that you belong to, is one that you no longer identify or feel at home with. While it may seem a bit unsettling at first, take it as a sign that you are growing. Align yourself with the people and things that you value. In terms of money, go easy on spending.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be hard for you to sit still today, as your eager to start fresh and leave an old way of life behind, especially when it comes to your goals and professional aspirations. Don't ignore the cues or signals that you've been getting. It's time for a growth spurt. Be open to receiving help from others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in need of some fresh air, Gemini, and today could bring you some. Look to solo activities and conversations with a few choice friends that help to get your brain buzzing. Meanwhile, when it comes to launching a plan, it's time to take a risk and the road less traveled. The future is yours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Folks have got their eyes and ears on you today, specifically when it comes to your professional life. Your quick or out-of-the-box thinking could help you with manifesting a business opportunity. Don't be afraid to let yourself shine. Influential people in your circle can help you with getting noticed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your relationships, it's time to branch out and start meeting new people, especially those you may not normally associate with. They'll assist you with broadening your mind and shifting your world view for the better. Career-wise, you could be ready for a breakthrough.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be pushed to take a look at the habits and routines that you may have that may no longer be working for you. As such, today might call you to do a bit of spring cleaning when it comes to the thoughts, beliefs, and feelings that you have that are outmoded. It's time for a detox period.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be surprised with a romantic connection today, with someone you might not have expected. This person might be so far from your usual type that you wonder how it could even work. Give it a chance. You might like what they have to offer. Also, your creative talent could bring in money.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You want to help and heal others but how much of what you're doing is at the expense of your own happiness and well-being? Today, you're asked to take a step back and check-in with yourself. Don't lose your generosity towards others but make sure you show some generosity for yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your brain is firing on all cylinders today which means the probability of you coming up with some genius ideas is high. If you've been dragging your feet on a project, you could have the breakthrough or the push you need to finish it. Just make sure you're not burning the candle at both ends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some financial news that you've been waiting for could come through today, namely if it concerns your home- or a family-related matter. It seems this info will give you the steam you need to make some much needed changes. Also, remember you are not solely defined by your family history.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to put yourself out there to be seen and heard, namely where your career is concerned. Even if you think that an idea or what you have to say might not be immediately accepted, still put it out there as you are the one that will set the trend. Honor the rules, but be prepared to break them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's a strong possibility that something that you've been praying over will come through for you today. Financially, this could mean getting the cash you've been needing in the nick of time. Someone you know might also be pulling some strings for you behind the scenes. Have faith.