We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 15, 2018.

The day starts off a bit bumpy as aggressive Mars in Aquarius teams up with unconventional Uranus in Aries. This could be good for starting something new, but can also leave us feeling a bit restless or shaken up. Later on, the Sun in passionate Scorpio squares off with the Moon in cool-headed Aquarius, which could also have us feeling a bit off of our game, especially when it comes to our connections with others.

By the afternoon, the vibe changes for the better though, as the Aquarius Moon teams up with Venus retrograde in partnership-oriented Libra. This cosmic combination can help us to smooth out any rough patches that we may have encountered with others. Meanwhile, aggressive Mars enters compassionate Pisces later in the afternoon, which can help to calm the overall energy down a bit. However, we may need to watch for passive aggressiveness or hypersensitivity in ourselves or others, especially as the Moon also enters Pisces by late tonight.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your November 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Your mission is to try to work together with folks rather than working against them. While you're used to taking the lead, camaraderie and teamwork will get you to where you need to go faster. Meanwhile, it's time for a break. You may end up needing more rest than usual.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could find yourself feeling taken for granted at work or possibly at odds with someone you work with. However, this situation could provide you with the push you need to restart your job search. Don't worry, your reputation is already generating some positive buzz.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It may be time to stop playing yourself small where a work or career matter may be concerned as you're about to be presented the opportunity to seriously level up. In matters of the heart, you could receive some news that could help to clear up some confusion.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A romantic situation may have you feeling off-kilter today, which could be bringing up some deep emotions. However, trust your intuition and should you need to make an exit, know that there's plenty more romantic options in the sea for you. It's time for some adventure.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You and your partner or someone close to you may not see eye-to-eye today, which could bring up some resentments or hurt feelings. You may need to extend the olive branch and talk about what you're feeling instead of bottling it up. Be prepared to listen too. It goes both ways.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may feel like you're running in circles and you've got a lot on your plate today. But you may need to take a step back and sort out what's priority and what's not. Perhaps the best idea for now is to focus on the things that are adding some sort of value to your life. Also, ask for help.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Something could happen today that could have you feeling a bit insecure or unsure of yourself. Though try not to give into the illusion. Do your best to pour some love into yourself today and set some healthy boundaries with others. Going forward, self-care is priority.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might finally experience a breakthrough when it comes to a family-related matter, which can help you to let bygones be bygones and put things in the past where they belong. Overall, if you want some peace and quiet, it can be yours. Meanwhile, some fun is on the way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could find yourself obsessing over a situation and feeling pretty riled up about it as a result. Before you lash out at anyone though, it may help to retreat for a bit and get yourself grounded and centered. If a feeling is hard to shake, talking to a trusted friend could help.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could receive some good news when it comes to your finances or a job related offer today. Though it may feel like this is something you've been waiting on for a while. Overall, your finances are beginning to improve. Meanwhile, talking about what's on your mind can be of help.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may need to give yourself an extra push today when it comes to going after a goal or fulfilling a dream. Try to drown out the critics and the naysayers, including yourself. In terms of your career, it's time to flex your earning power. Don't settle for less. You deserve more.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may have had a hard time getting going today but all that's about to change. Not only is your energy levels about to go up, but the self-doubt and the running in circles that you've been experiencing is about to come to an end. In other words, it's time to believe in you again.