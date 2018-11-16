We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 16, 2018.

Mixed messages might be the theme for today with love planet Venus finally moving forward again in Libra and communication planet Mercury going retrograde in outspoken Sagittarius. While Venus going direct in Libra will be helping us to get our relationships back on track, we're not exactly out of the woods yet as the chances for a misunderstanding or a miscommunication are increased under Mercury retrograde. Plus, with the Moon in dreamy Pisces for the day, we're better off taking it easy rather than trying to speed ahead with a plan or decision. Luckily, we'll have sobering Saturn in Capricorn in the mix to help us get a little clarity, especially as the Pisces Moon teams up with Saturn at mid-day.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your November 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to slow down, Aries, and take some time to think before you make your next move. Got a big idea you'd like to act on? Take your time with it. This is the perfect time to begin revisions. You might even consider asking for help or feedback. Pay attention to your intuition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got your eyes on the prize when it comes to your hopes and wishes for the future. Though you may need to do a little backtracking when it comes to your finances, as you'll want to make sure everything is fiscally in tip-top shape. A slow and steady pace is helpful now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your star is on the rise when it comes to your career. You might even be entertaining multiple job offers or opportunities. But don't think that you need to accept any of them right way. Some negotiations may be in order. Meanwhile, when it comes to love, you could get a second shot.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Travel may be on your agenda today (or fairly soon) and while you may be eager to get going, you may need to make sure you tend to any last minute details and plan ahead for any last minute glitches. It might also be helpful to delegate a few responsibilities to someone you trust.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your magnetism is off the charts now, which could bring in a deluge of romantic interests both new and old. When it comes to someone from your past, you're reminded to take your time use your best judgement when it comes to a reconciliation. Reciprocation should be your mantra.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself meeting a flurry of new people (or clients) now, which could fill up your calendar in no time. However, you're reminded to take some time out for yourself too. Your home and family could use some of your attention as well. Try not to spread yourself thin.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a ton on your plate now, but in order to minimize future headaches, it will be important that you slow down and try to pay attention to the small details. If you need more time to work on something, communicate that. Also, you should be feeling like you again.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance may have been a bit fuzzy for you, but clarity is on the way. On that same token, it's time for you to leave the past in the past when it comes to matters of the heart, especially if the person from your past has brought down your self-esteem. Also, watch your money.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a renewed sense of inspiration when it comes to your hopes and your dreams but at the same time you may be second guessing yourself and your decisions. Just know that as long as you remain true to yourself and your values, you can't go wrong.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Things should be moving forward again when it comes to your career, which could put some of your worries at ease. Though when it comes to the things that you choose to focus on, try not to worry about the things you can't control. And if you need time to make a decision, take it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Money is on your mind today, but while there's a chance that you could have more of it coming in, you may need to guard against impulse shopping. Meanwhile, when it comes to your friendships, reconnecting with people that you haven't seen in a while could be refreshing for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling unstoppable now, Pisces, and no one can blame you. You've been waiting patiently for your shot at success. Though when it comes to your career, it's less about going with the flow and being more strategic with your moves. Finances will start to improve.