We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 19, 2018.

The day kicks off with a late morning meeting between the fiery Aries Moon and Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius. While there's a good chance that this Moon-Mercury energy could have us fired up, we're reminded to slow down and think before speaking or taking action. With Mars, Aries planetary ruler, currently in watery Pisces, the best way to move forward is with compassion and intuition.

Though by later this evening, Mars in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in Sagittarius, which could have us feeling hypersensitive and overindulgent. The best way to harness this Mars-Jupiter square is by channeling the energy into fighting for a good cause or working on a creative project, as it will be hard to ignore the inspiration. By late tonight, the Aries Moon squares off with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which could trigger some intense feelings. Though if we're ready to move on from something connected to the past, this Moon-Pluto combo can help us find the courage and motivation to do so.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You may be ready to move full steam ahead with a project, but you may need to gather more details or information before you can begin. At the same time, the path forward may require that you reevaluate your current beliefs. Overall, having patience will be a virtue now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to have a conversation with your partner today about a financially-related matter. On a similar note, a heart-to-heart convo may be needed between you and another in order to clear the air. Don't be afraid to speak your truth. Also, try not to overextend yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The second time might be the charm when it comes to getting an opportunity. If you missed it the first time, you could get another shot at it now. Meanwhile, a conversation with a friend, your partner, or a potential partner could help clarify where things are headed. Don't be afraid.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The devil is in the details when it comes to meeting your goals or finishing the tasks on your plate. If you want as little stress as possible, double-checking your work and following-up where appropriate will help you. Try not to take on more than you can handle. Set a limit.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could have a creative breakthrough today when it comes to a project that you've been working on. On another note, when's the last time you got out and did something fun? Try to find some fun for today. In matters of the heart, allow someone to prove themselves to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find yourself thinking about some heavy duty stuff today. It could help to take a time out and do something to help take your mind off of things. Meanwhile, you could run the risk of overextending yourself to others today. Make time for yourself. In love, it may be time to let go.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Don't think that you need to take everything on today. If you need assistance, speak up and let folks know. You'd be surprised at who steps up. On a different note, if things feel like they're moving a little too fast for you, take a timeout and get centered. Honor your boundaries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your finances are the focus for the day and as such, it might be a good time to go over your books. Be mindful of overspending today, especially when it comes to short-term gratification. Look to ways that you can better save or manage your cash. Time to break some old habits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your romantic life, you may be thinking about reaching out to a certain someone. However, you may need to pump the brakes if doing so could leave you feeling bad about yourself and your decisions. Pay some extra attention to yourself instead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you haven't yet had a timeout, today reminds you that you're due for one. Some peace and quiet will do you good, so make time for it. You could also have an aha moment that could clarify a situation for you, though take your time with any decision making. Go where you're inspired.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

An old friend or acquaintance could come to the rescue today and point you in the right direction when it comes to an opportunity. Meanwhile, reconnecting with a friend could be the salve your soul needs. When it comes to your cash, be practical. Also, don't give in to fear.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could manifest a career opportunity today. Though overall, when it comes to your success going forward, how far you get will depend on knowing that you deserve it. At the same time, slow and steady wins the race. Don't let overconfidence or an unnecessary risk trip you up.