Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, November 28

This Thanksgiving gets off to a cynical start under the continuing alignment of Venus and healing asteroid Chiron. You have a deep inner wound that’s causing you to sabotage your relationships, and may not believe that your loved ones have your best interests in mind.

Aim to strengthen these bonds this morning. Don’t let your rigid independence stand in the way when the moon syncs up with stubborn Mars. Small annoyances will quickly pass when midday arrives. Shake off your bad mood and refrain from holding a grudge.

A resilient bond forms between the moon and mature Saturn this evening. You’re feeling more mature and in control of your emotions. Keep your harsher opinions to yourself while at the dinner table.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Dramatic emotional reactions will draw attention away from the point you’re making. Don’t let your pride or wounded feelings cause you to take things overboard.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re mature enough to channel learning experiences into profound growth. Remember that your partner is your collaborator, not your enemy. Fight against the problem, not the person .

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Oversights at work will hinder your performance. Listen to your peers when they point out hidden problems, faulty patterns, and inefficiencies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s nothing wrong with you, Cancer. Some people aren’t a match for your fierce passion and unapologetic desires. Hold out for those who can match your depth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Recharge at home. An intense heart-to-heart with a family member may be just what you need to feel strong again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s OK if you’re not ready to open up. Listen attentively instead of leading conversations.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you taking things too personally, Libra? Listen to what people have to say without becoming defensive. Their opinions are just one perspective.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t mistake other people’s volatile feelings for your own. Be a mindful listener without absorbing too much of the energy around you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Unresolved feelings are causing you to react defensively. Take some time to explore your secret, sensitive side.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t shy away from deeper connections with your friends. Vulnerability will strengthen your bonds.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your mysterious persona is simultaneously attracting intrigue and keeping people at arm's length. If you want to form true connections, you can’t be afraid of how you’re perceived.