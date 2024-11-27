Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, November 27

Yesterday’s alignment of the optimistic sun and determined Mars continues this morning. Despite the chaos of Thanksgiving travel, you’ll have energy and enthusiasm today. Dare to take the initiative. The more you prove to yourself that you can do hard things, the brighter you will shine.

Drama emerges in your love life this afternoon, but the cosmos are here to support you. Love-planet Venus squares up to Chiron, an asteroid representing your inner wounds and fears. Consider how your insecurities and unresolved emotional wounds impact your relationships.

This evening, the moon slips into dark and stormy Scorpio. You may feel overwhelmed by your intense feelings, much of which you have absorbed from your surroundings or the anticipation of reuniting with family. Don’t suppress your emotions; get curious about what’s churning in your inner world.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your loved ones are speaking highly of you. Don’t lose sight of your magic. More people believe in you than you realize!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Fear is holding you back from expressing your beliefs with passion and authority. Dive deeper into the internal resistance that restricts your honesty.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid comparing your relationships and finances with those of your friends. Let their successes remind you of what’s possible rather than telling yourself you’re falling behind.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Insecurities around how you are perceived will push commitments in your relationship out of reach. Don’t worry about how your life appears from the outside. Focus on your feelings and desires.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your work ethic has been on vacation lately. The cause may be a lack of faith in your future. Prioritize short-term goals that will deliver fast results. Let these initial wins motivate you to keep going.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) True love cannot exist without deep intimacy and courageous vulnerability. Break down your walls and allow the person you’re dating to see the real you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Some of your loved ones are used to you taking care of them, and they may not know how to turn the tables — so show them. Share your feelings instead of facing them on your own.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It may be tempting to view life through rose-colored glasses, but authenticity is important, Scorpio. People won’t think less of you for admitting that you don’t have all the answers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t let a bad date or temporary failure cause you to doubt your worth. Be resilient in speaking up about your desires. Stay motivated to achieve your romantic and financial aspirations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are worthy of support and praise, Capricorn. Don’t hold yourself back from receiving the affection you deserve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When you’re feeling uncertain, solitude will provide the healing space you need to seek clarity. Get some alone time.