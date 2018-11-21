We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 21, 2018.

It should be a fairly productive day with the Moon in grounded and hardworking Taurus meeting up with dedicated Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day. Since the Moon also loves being in this comfort-loving sign (Taurus), we should find ourselves seeking out a little comfort too. This is the perfect day for indulging in a home-cooked meal, getting cozy in our favorite spot, and making time for the people that we love. By the evening, the Taurus Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, reminding us that our dreams can come true when 1) we put in the effort and 2) we realize we are worthy enough to have what we want.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your November 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You're thinking about your money and your long-term security today, which could help you with manifesting a job offer or another opportunity. Essentially what you're asking for now, there's a strong possibility that you can have it. Be grateful for what you have too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could find yourself feeling more confident than you have in a while. This is a good thing, as whatever you choose to put your energy into now can be a success. Still, if you need a little push, look to your friends to cheer you on today. Their support will keep you going.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've felt undecided on a particular situation, you could receive the clarity or confirmation that you need to make a firm decision and move forward. Meanwhile, when it comes to your career and ambitions, trust your intuition. You could receive an unexpected gift or opportunity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner (or someone close) may find yourselves discussing and making plans for the future. This is a good thing as it could mean you're both on the same page. If you're feeling optimistic about your plans, take it as a sign things are falling into place.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to your career and achievements, you're feeling self-assured today. It's possible that you could receive some kind of recognition for your work as well. If you've been job hunting, you could receive some promising news. A wish may very well be granted.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could make some major headway today when it comes to a creative project or idea, so trust the flow and go where your inspiration leads you. At the same time, you're reminded to honor your truth as your authenticity is what will help you in attracting who and what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If a financial matter has had you up at night, you could find a resolution that could put you at ease. Overall, you're thinking about your financial security and looking to ways to improve it. A talk with your partner about money could be productive. Time to invest in your future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your partner or someone close to you could come calling on your help or support today. If you have the time and energy, feel free to help. Though be mindful of extra needy types today. Meanwhile, a conversation with a love interest could peacefully clear the air.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Time to get things in order, Sagittarius. This is the perfect time for getting organized and checking off items on your to-do list. When it comes to your cash, a budget or savings plan may be in order. Also look to ways that you can better make your home a sanctuary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you're suddenly feeling more capable than you've felt in recent days, don't question it — just be present to the feeling. And if you need a little reminder of how talented and how special you are, all you need to do is look in the mirror. Creatively, you are golden. Have some fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Home and family are at the forefront today and you could find yourself leaning on those close to you for support. If you could use some advice or even a hug, reach out and let your people know. At the same time, if you need some time off, take it. Better to operate from a centered place.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart with a friend or sibling, today's a good time to initiate the conversation. Not only will you be able to effectively get your point across but there's a good chance that you can smooth over any rough patches. Speak from the heart and you can't lose.