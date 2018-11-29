We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 29, 2018.

The Moon enters detail-oriented Virgo early this morning, putting us in the mood to tackle our to-do lists and handle practical matters. However, we might find this to be a bit of a struggle during the first half of the day as the Virgo Moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Jupiter in freedom-loving Sagittarius. As such, the Virgo Moon calls for us to be patient with ourselves and others, especially as last-minute hitches and glitches could come up today. The best way to handle this energy is to try to do tasks bit by bit rather than try to do everything all at once.

Luckily, the Moon teams up with serious Saturn in Capricorn later this evening which should help to stabilize things a bit and enable us to handle any obstacles thrown our way. Though the energy could still be a bit unsettled as the Virgo Moon squares off with the Sun in Sagittarius and opposes angsty Mars in Pisces, both of which could zap our confidence, energy, and our mood. The good news is that Saturn will still be on hand to help us meet the challenge head on.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your November 2018 horoscope.

You're ready to work and get things done today, but you'll have to be careful not to take on too much, or else you run the risk of taking on lots of frustration. Instead, keep your eye on your goal and take things step by step. Meanwhile, look to ways you can be of help to others.

Someone from your past, most likely an ex, could come out of the woodwork today and it could throw you off. Remember, that you have a choice in how this story goes. On another note, you might be tempted to spend money that you don't have right now. Exercise discipline.

You and your partner or someone close to you may not be on the same page today which could trigger an argument or misunderstanding. Take care that you don't go too far out of your way to keep the peace. Boundaries are needed today. Make time to ground yourself.

It might be hard for you not to obsess over something or someone today, though obsessing over it won't bring you any closer to the answers you're looking for. It might be best to talk to someone close to you for some solid advice. Also, be mindful of the info you share today.

You might be in the mood to treat yourself today, but you might have to watch that you don't overspend. In matters of the heart, be mindful that you're not giving too much attention to someone that's not reciprocating. For now, your task is focus on loving up on you.

You might feel like you're being pulled in multiple directions today when it comes to all the people that seem to be clamoring for your attention. Try to make sure that you carve out some time just for yourself so you don't end up feeling drained and burnt out.

You may feel like hiding today, but the outside world is calling you. While it might feel like you're running in circles today, try to take a break and get your footing. Not everything is an emergency. On similar note, be more intentional with the info you're absorbing today.

A financial situation could get in the way of something you've been planning or wishing for today. Though the important thing for you to remember is that you can find a solution if you're willing to take a different approach. Meanwhile, don't settle when it comes to love.

Are you working too hard to try to impress others today? Are you a little too concerned about what someone else may be thinking of you? Your job for now is to only worry about impressing yourself. You're the only one that can determine your worth. Do something to celebrate you.

There's something that you might not be seeing clearly today or you could be letting worry get the best of you. Try to take a step back and catch your breath. Tune into yourself. Trust that you have the answers and everything you already need. The universe has got your back.

A friend could be asking more of you today than you can afford to give. While you don't mind helping your friends out, don't let guilt or a misplaced sense of obligation be your source of motivation today. You don't always have to play the hero. Save a little something for yourself.

A business relationship could hit a snag today which could push you to seriously think about whether you see this relationship continuing into the future. Communication and some compromise between you could help to move things along. This also goes for a personal relationship.