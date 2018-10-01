We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 1, 2018.

The Moon finishes out her transit through chatty Gemini this morning, which should make the first half of the day a busy one. At the same time, the day could also be a moody one, thanks to the Gemini Moon squaring off with wounded Chiron in Pisces by the early afternoon, followed by the Moon shifting into tender Cancer moments later. The best way to deal with energy, however, is to draw close to friends and family for support.

With the Cancer Moon teaming up with Uranus in Taurus late in the afternoon, we're also encouraged to connect with people within our community. If there's a specific relationship that's the source of any tender feelings today, then this Moon-Uranus combination can help us to change things around. Still, the day ends on a bit of a somber note as the Moon opposes serious Saturn in Capricorn by the early evening. The best way to channel this energy is by drawing healthy boundaries in relationships, exercising patience, and asking for support where needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your finances and your long-term goals, you're being pushed to think about your money differently, specifically in the way that you handle it. You may need to curb your need to make an impulse buy for the sake of saving up your dough. Let stability be your motivation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today, you're reminded that when you change your perception or your world view, you can change your life. There's something that you're stuck on, like a long-held belief, that needs to be released. If you want to move forward, don't be scared to take a different path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be worried about a financial matter today, but there could be someone or something working behind the scenes on your behalf to help ensure that you come out on top. Don't poke your head in the sand on this one, though. You can find a solution. It may just take some time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself feeling extra sensitive today, your partner or a close friend could offer you the support you need. At the same time, you're encouraged to pay attention to your needs now and make sure that they're being met. If you have to set boundaries or take time to yourself, do so.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel ready to go in a different direction when it comes to your career, especially if you're looking to do something more fulfilling. If so, you're encouraged to start putting a plan or a strategy together that will help you to make the jump. Pay attention to your intuition.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have a plan or a dream that you'd like to see get off the ground, but you may be wondering if you have the talent to pull it off. You do, but don't think that you have to go it alone. Look to your friends and your network to help you with achieving your goal. You'll cover more ground.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on your career and ambitions today and you may be feeling uncertain or unsure of yourself today, specifically when it comes to your future or your decision-making. The best thing to do in this scenario is to trust yourself. Slow down and gather yourself if needed. You've got this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be ready to go in a different direction when it comes to a significant relationship, but you may be stuck in your head wondering if you're making the right choice. At this point, it's best to do what's right for you just as long as you're not trying to bring the past with you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to start working on changing your financial habits if you want the financial security that you crave. One way to do this is to start working on healing the wounds that you may have around scarcity and abundance. On another note, be wary of relationships that trigger your insecurities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance are on the agenda today, though you may be feeling a bit differently. If single, you're being encouraged to let down your guard a bit and open your heart as love just might surprise you. If you've already got a bae, set aside some special time for them today. You'll be happy you did.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in the mood to clean and organize your space today and you'd be right on target. Overall, if you've been feeling heavy or kind of wonky lately, today's a good day for detoxing your environment and getting back on track. Consider detoxing your mind, too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should find yourself feeling creatively inspired today, which could help you with fleshing out a project or initiating one. However, when it comes to your ideas, be careful about who you share them with now, as you don't need anyone putting their negative energy on them. Just keep working.