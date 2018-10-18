We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 18, 2018.

Today may get off to a bumpy start as the Moon in unconventional and unpredictable Aquarius squares off with hyper-focused Mercury in Scorpio, followed by a meeting with aggressive Mars in Aquarius. Under this kind of cosmic combination, not only could we find ourselves obsessing over the wrong things, but we could also find ourselves ready to argue about them too. That's why the best way to channel this energy is by using it to think outside the box; applying our brainpower towards solving problems and coming up with innovative solutions. Another way we might be able to use this energy is to talk about something we're feeling, specifically if the subject matter has been difficult to discuss in the past.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

It's possible that you and a friend could have a falling out today and you may need to hold back from tearing too deeply into this person. While you shouldn't avoid addressing what you feel, you may need to pick and choose your battles when it comes to handling this situation. Trust your intuition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A professional relationship could have you ready to run for the hills today. Though if this situation has been an ongoing problem, know that you have the power to do something about it. Maybe it requires standing up for yourself. Maybe it requires beginning your search for something better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be mindful of taking on too much, especially when it comes to obligations that you don't necessarily have to take on. On a similar note, if you find yourself feeling bored or restless at your current job, in what way can you ensure that you're doing something more fulfilling? The power is in your hands.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling like you need to get something off your chest today, namely when it comes to someone you're dating. Though don't expect them to read your mind, Cancer. You're going to need to speak your truth. You may just need to bring some compassion to the situation along with it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your partner or someone close to you could get under your skin today, which could stir up an argument and some hurt feelings. However, what comes up now could open the door towards some real healing between you. Speaking from the heart could help to get your message across.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling overwhelmed today but know that you don't have to struggle alone. If you need to vent, your partner or someone close to you is more than happy to lend you an ear. And if you find yourself needing assistance, don't be afraid to say that too. Lean on your community.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could manifest a job or financial opportunity based on your creative talents. However, don't think that you have to settle for the first offer you get as you're bringing more to the table than you may be giving yourself credit for. It's OK to be a bit demanding when it comes to your needs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A home- or family-related matter could have you on edge today. Though before you end up saying something that you may not be able to take back, it may help to walk away from the situation for the time being and let things cool off. For now, look to some healthy ways to blow off steam.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your mind may be all over the place today and you could be worrying about something that you may not necessarily be able to control. Before you spiral out, take some time to regroup and center yourself. Meditation or talking to someone you trust may even help. Get peace of mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A sudden expense could throw a monkey wrench in your plans today, which could have you feeling anxious or even dejected. However, your creative thinking will help to see you through this temporary setback. Meanwhile, when it comes to a job offer, the negotiating power is yours.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be feeling pretty angsty today, but as much as you may want to break the rules and do your own thing, it may be best to color within the lines for the time being, especially when it comes to your career. Don't worry, the thought and care you're putting in will be rewarded.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling a bit anxious today. You might also be feeling a bit angry too. Though don't think you have to hide what you're feeling in order to make someone else feel comfortable. Honor yourself, your boundaries and your truth. If people don't like it, that's their problem for now.