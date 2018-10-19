We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 19, 2018.

The Moon finishes out her transit through unconventional Aquarius today. Though the morning may start out a bit rocky as the Moon squares off with Jupiter in Scorpio, which could bring on some unexpected feels. However, the Moon goes on to team up with the Sun in Libra about an hour later, reminding us to lean on others for support. Shortly afterwards the Moon goes Void of Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between zodiac signs), making the late morning/early afternoon a time for finishing things we've already started or taking a moment to breathe.

However, that moment may be short lived as Mercury in all-or-nothing Scorpio squares off with aggressive Mars in Aquarius by the mid-afternoon. This Mercury-Mars combination could stir up arguments and disagreements if not channeled well. The best way to use this cosmic combo is for anything that requires quick thinking or solving a problem. By the late afternoon, the Moon shifts into dreamy Pisces, bringing some peace and calm to the end of a hectic week. By the evening, the Pisces Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which could bring us the refresh we need.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

You could receive a financial gift or blessing of sorts today, which could arrive at just the right time, especially if you've been strapped for cash. Meanwhile, it's time for you to take it easy, tiger. Look to ways that you can relax and recharge your batteries. You've been working hard, you deserve it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find that as you grow and change, you need to be around others that are in alignment with that growth. In other words, it's time for you to branch out and make some new friends. These are the people that will also help to expose you to new things. Look for connections that nourish you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to making career moves today, trust your intuition. Your intuition is spot on right now, so don't let self-doubt creep into the picture. On another note, how do you define success? You might find yourself redefining it now as the things you once thought were important aren't.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Things are looking up for you, Cancer, as something you've been wishing or hoping for is beginning to come true. Meanwhile, you're in the mood for a getaway. If you can't travel, try to look to something new that you can get into day, even if it's just a change of scenery. Give yourself a vacay.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could manifest a financial opportunity or a job offer today, which could take you in a whole new direction where your career is concerned. The only question is whether or not you want a shot at a fresh start. In matters of the heart, your perfect match may not be your usual type. Be open.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's all about partnerships and collaborations now, as teaming up with others could not only help you with achieving your vision, it could also help you with seeing something a different way. Don't discount helpful feedback. Sometimes another person can see what you can't.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Self-care is the focus for you today and it could involve breaking away from an unhealthy relationship. You often go above and beyond for others but now it's time for you to save a little something for yourself. Let the power of discernment help you in making a decision on how to best move ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Some old and buried feelings may come up to the surface today but don't think you have to suffer through them alone. Talking about what you're feeling, as uncomfortable as it may be, could help you to heal. On a brighter note, your romantic life improves. Be open to the unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you need some quiet time today, take it. Focus on your emotional health and well-being. Leaning on family members or someone you're close to could help to alleviate any stress or confusion you may be feeling today. Know that it's perfectly fine to acknowledge your deeper feelings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're not in competition with anyone. As you go through your day, keep this in mind. Also remember that you don't have to prove yourself to anyone either. All you need to do for now is be yourself and go where you feel both inspired and celebrated. Everything else will fall into place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you're not happy where you are in terms of your professional life, complaining about it won't get you too far. However, you do have the option to do something about it. You just need to be open to change and recognize that what you want is within reach. Believe in yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to acknowledge your truth, no matter how uncomfortable or ugly it may seem. Trying to avoid the inevitable by sweeping things under the rug will only ensure that it will come back to bite you later. If you need to tell someone else how you feel, you can be fair but firm.