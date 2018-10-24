We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 24, 2018.

It's all about wealth, stability, and security today as the Moon slips into grounded and comfort-loving Taurus come mid-morning, ushering in a very potent Full Moon. Before the Moon enters Taurus, Venus, in all-or-nothing Scorpio, teams up with serious Saturn in Capricorn. This reminds us that we can have just about whatever we desire if we're willing to put in the focus, discipline, and commitment into getting it. At the same time, since Venus is still retrograde and Taurus is a sign that is ruled by Venus, we're also reminded at this Full Moon that in order to get what we want, we have to believe that we're worthy of those things too.

Under the Full Moon in Taurus (12:45 p.m. EST), we might find ourselves manifesting a financial offer, better relationships, or something else that improves our sense of stability. However, with unstable Uranus in Taurus being conjoined to this moon, we may need to let go of inflexibility and control when it comes to achieving an outcome. We're also called to let of situations and people that diminish our self-worth as well, especially as the Taurus Moon opposes Venus in Scorpio and teams up with Saturn in Capricorn by the early evening. Overall, it's quality over quantity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could manifest a job offer or another opportunity that can help you bring in some cash. You might even decide that it's time for you to ask for a raise. The question is whether you believe you deserve to have what you want. You do. Also, go easy on your credit/debit cards.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

What would radical self-acceptance look like for you, Taurus? Today pushes you to find the answer. Part of this may mean not only learning to accept yourself as you are, but also making room for you to change. Overall, it's time for you to shed some old skin. Let go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a bit anxious or overwhelmed today because it may feel like there's something going on that you can't quite seem to get control over. This is a good thing because now is not the time for controlling anything, including your feelings. It's time for a catharsis.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to take a look at your community and your place in it. If you've been finding yourself feeling a bit like an outsider, it could be that the universe is teaching you how to stand on your own without fear. At the same time, you're a trendsetter. Let the people follow you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Expect some big moves where your career is concerned as the hard work that you've been putting in begins to pay off. On the flip side, if you haven't been feeling fulfilled or appreciated where you currently are, you're pushed to finally do something about it. The power is yours.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to go beyond what you already know, Virgo. It's time for you to pique your own curiosity and broaden your worldview. This could include travel, education, or an experience that pushes you to see the bigger picture. Something you once believed may no longer apply.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your finances come into the spotlight as a sudden expense or a heavy financial responsibility pushes you to think deeper about how you allocate your resources. If you've been paying more than your fair share, it's time to renegotiate. An unhealthy relationship may need to go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your partnerships come into the spotlight, which means that a significant relationship could take an unexpected turn. If things have been less than stellar, you could find yourself choosing yourself now. On the flip side, you could manifest a more committed partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been neglecting your health and well-being, you could receive a nudge today to take better care of yourself. Old habits die hard, Sag, but you may be able to dig in and find the determination you need to see the changes you need to make through. Push.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic situation could come to a head now, which could have you saying goodbye to someone or deepening a connection that you have. However, the root to a happy connection (or an unhappy one) is how much of yourself you feel you can be. Creatively, you're about to blow minds.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family are a the forefront today, which could have you looking to move to a new home or revamping the one that you're already in. Overall, your mission is to make sure that the place where you rest your head is a sanctuary. Meanwhile, let go of the past.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for a new perspective, Pisces, especially when it comes to what's possible and what's not. Are you limiting yourself with an old way of thinking? Look to ways you can think outside of the box to achieve the results you want. Your words and ideas can make an impact.