The Moon finishes out her transit through easygoing Taurus, opposing Mercury and Jupiter in Scorpio near the start of the day, which may not only have us feeling our feelings but wanting to talk about them too. Since Taurus is a sign that loves to work, the morning could be quite productive too. Meanwhile, Venus (retrograde) in Scorpio meets up with the Sun in Scorpio today, which helps to shed some light on Venus related matters like love and finances. By the late afternoon, the Moon enters curious and chatty Gemini, putting us in the mood for stimulating conversations, connections, and ideas. Though with the Moon in multifaceted Gemini, we'll just have to be mindful not to spread ourselves too thin.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

If a financial matter has been keeping you up at night, you could receive some information or some money that you've been waiting on that could help to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, in matters of the heart, you're outright irresistible. Vet your admirers with care.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could find yourself having an a-ha moment today when it comes to a significant relationship or relationships in general that can help you with getting more of out them. A conversation with someone could also bring clarity. Speak up and be vocal about what you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been dealing with a health-related matter, you could receive some promising news or you could decide to turn over a new leaf where your personal well-being is concerned. In terms of work, it's also possible that you could manifest an opportunity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself feeling creatively inspired today, which can be a good cure for any creative blocks or slumps that you may have been dealing with. In terms of romance, you could finally figure out which direction you want to head in when it comes to a love connection.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to the relationship you have with a parent or a close family member, you could get the opportunity to heal or reinforce the bond between you today. On another note, when it comes to your physical home, this is the perfect time to redecorate your space.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Today's the perfect day for a meeting or any project or activity that requires getting your thoughts and ideas in front of others. Meanwhile, in what ways can you bring more love to the things you say while still speaking truth? Be mindful of spreading yourself thin.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could manifest a new job or financial opportunity today, but when it comes to the money being offered, know that you have the power to negotiate. As such, don't be shy in speaking up for what you want. Overall, let the sky be your limit when it comes to your goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's your birthday season which means a new year and a new you. Today, it might be hard to ignore that feeling that's been building up in you — that desire to start fresh. Honor that desire, especially where it pertains to your self-image. You're in need of some pampering.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you've been feeling a bit hopeless about whether or not something will work out on your behalf, today you're reminded to keep the faith. Pay attention to the synchronicity around you. You should notice a few clues that things are aligning as they should. Wish granted.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your friends could come to the rescue today, which could give your spirits the boost you need. At the same time, if things have been wonky between you and a friend, the two of you could clear the air and make amends. On another note, take care of your health.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could receive some recognition or rewards today in connection to your career or accomplishments. Soak up the spotlight because you deserve the fanfare and attention. If you've been thinking about going after a promotion or a raise, do it. Pat yourself on the back.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could receive the green light today when it comes to a media-based project you've been working on or a vision that you've been working to fulfill. Overall, you're reminded how much can go right when you believe in your dreams. Also, spend time with family.