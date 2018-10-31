We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 31, 2018.

With the Moon in warm and passionate Leo, we might find ourselves feeling a bit warm and passionate too, especially as communicative Mercury moves into fiery and truth-seeking Sagittarius. With the Moon in Leo and Mercury in Sagittarius, we should also be feeling a bit creative today, which works well for any of us that could use a little inspiration. The fun-spirited energy that this cosmic combination is bringing to the table should help to boost our spirits.

Though things could get a little bumpy at mid-day, when the Leo Moon squares off with the Sun in emotionally intense Scorpio. We may find ourselves feeling conflicted between getting what we want (intimacy) and what we need (lighthearted fun). At the same time, Venus retrograde in Scorpio finds herself caught up in a tricky opposition with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which could cause some upsets around relationships or financial situations. Luckily, Venus dips back home to partnership-oriented Libra by the late afternoon.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic relationship may not be giving you what you need to the point where you may be feeling a bit insecure about yourself or the relationship in general. At best, it's time for you to honor your truth. And that could mean moving on or getting clear about what you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may not be seeing eye-to-eye with your partner or someone that you're close to today. At the same time, you may be fighting with yourself as to whether you should give this person what they want or do your own thing. An uncomfortable, yet truthful convo is needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling like you're running around in circles today which could easily overwhelm you if you're not careful. While you often like to do things on your own, you may need to ask for assistance or be upfront and let others know what you're able to do. Make room for fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A financial situation could upset you today, especially if it's a situation that's interfering with something you've been hoping or wishing for. Though the situation is temporary, it could mean that you need to be a bit more practical in terms of your goals or spending. Family could help.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home- or family-related drama may be pulling on your energy today, which could have you feeling frustrated. While you shouldn't walk away from your obligations, maybe you need to take a breather on this one for now. Look to ways that you can blow off some steam.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a bit tired and run down today, but may be pushing yourself to keep up with all of the dates, errands, and events that you may have scheduled today. Don't push yourself too hard, Virgo. It's time for you to pull back, regroup, and take care of you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling like the odd-duck out today when it comes to a group of friends or a group that you would like to belong to. However, the key thing to remember is that you're the only one that can determine your worth or your value. Don't shrink yourself to fit in.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Could it be time for a professional relationship to come to an end? If it's leaving you feeling unhappy and unfulfilled, that's a good reason to let it go, Scorpio. Don't worry too much about what others will think. The important part is that you're happy. Do what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some truth could be revealed to you today and it's important that you don't try to gloss over it or avoid it. However, know that what's being revealed to you is for your best interest. Meanwhile, try not to focus on the negative. You have the power to create your own reality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to pull back and get some healing, Capricorn. While you may be trying to keep up with your friends and your busy schedule, it seems you're due for a time out. Take it. Plus, the time that you take for yourself, could help you to find clarity around your goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be careful of comparing yourself to others today. Instead, try to celebrate the progress that you've made so far. Remember, you're the trendsetter. Don't look to others to lead the way because you're already ten steps ahead. Look to ways you can team up with like minds.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight is on your professional life and you're in the mood to put in some work. However, just be mindful of trying to take on too much too soon because baby steps are needed right now. With all eyes (and ears) on you now, you'll want to make sure you're on your A game.