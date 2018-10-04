We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 4, 2018.

It's a high-energy day with the Moon in fiery and passionate Leo, which kicks off the day with an opposition to aggressive Mars in Aquarius. While this Moon-Mars combo could give us the get up and go we need, it could also bring us some extra aggravation too. And it's the kind of aggravation that could stir up an argument or two. Couple that with the Moon squaring off with Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio by the late morning, and it will be a surprise if anyone can get along today. Luckily, by mid-day, the Sun in partnership-oriented Libra steps in to smooth things over. The Libra Sun teams up with the Moon in Leo to help us connect with others from a place of fairness, warmth, and generosity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Someone that you may be interested in romantically may not be able to give you the intimacy that you're craving now, which could throw a wrench in your hopes or wishes for the relationship. However, know that there are other romantic options out there for you. Explore some of those options.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The demands of work and family life could have you at odds with your partner or someone you live with today. You could be feeling taken for granted or as though this person isn't doing enough to pitch in and help out. Time to re-negotiate responsibilities so there's balance between you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not only do you have a lot on your mind today, but you have a lot on your plate too. And if you work with others, it may seem like you all are working against each other rather than with each other, which could stress you out. That's why you need to make sure you schedule some fun time for today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might receive a job offer or financial opportunity today that may not be all it's cracked up to be when it comes to the money being offered. When it comes to making a decision, trust your intuition and honor your worth. Meanwhile, when it comes to spending cash, save it instead.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your partner, family member, or someone your live with could get under your skin today. However, it's possible that you may be feeling more sensitive than usual, which could have you reading too deeply into things. The best thing to do is to communicate what you feel. Talk it out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Just because you can do something doesn't necessarily mean that you should do it, especially if the cash isn't right. Keep this in mind today. Otherwise, you'll run the risk of spreading yourself thin or involving yourself in things you really don't want to be involved in. Take it easy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your focus is to put yourself first today, Libra. Particularly if others are demanding too much of you and not giving you the same energy in return. At the same time, when it comes to the people in your circle, go where you are loved. Your tried-and-true friends will give you the support you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself juggling to keep everyone happy today. Though your efforts may go unrewarded, largely because it's impossible to keep everyone happy all of the time. Instead of letting this affect you and your confidence, give yourself permission to pull back and regroup.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It may seem like a dream of yours isn't coming true, which could have you feeling a bit hopeless and dejected today. However, try not to focus or obsess on the things that you're not happy about. This is a temporary situation. Have faith and keep your eyes on the prize. You've got this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A job or financial offer may not pan out the way you had expected to go, which could cause you some frustration, especially in terms of your current financial situation. However, don't lose hope because it seems that while this door may be closing, there's another one opening up for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be frustrated with others today, specifically when it comes to a goal or career-related project that you're working on. However, as independent as you are it may not hurt to ask for help or get some constructive feedback. Teamwork can help you to cover more ground.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be going back and forth with yourself today, trying to decide between making the logical, practical choice and following your heart. While you want to make the best decision possible, there is a way that you can align your heart with your mind. Trust your intuition. Trust yourself.