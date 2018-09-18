We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 18, 2018.

Although the Moon is in grounded Capricorn, it may be hard to stay grounded today as aggressive Mars squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. With Mars in conflict with Uranus, this cosmic combo could have us in conflict too, with others and possibly with ourselves. As such, the goal for today will be to exercise patience and caution as this kind of planetary energy can make the atmosphere ripe for fights, arguments, and accidents.

That's why the responsible Moon in Capricorn will be working overtime today, meeting up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces this afternoon, to help chill things out. However, as the Capricorn Moon meets up with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn and Jupiter in all-or-nothing Scorpio later tonight, it may be hard for us to keep our cool. The upside to all of this though, is that this planetary weather will push us to make the changes that we may have been afraid to make while the Capricorn Moon will help us to stay calm in the eye of the storm.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be wondering why the progress you're making, specifically in terms of your goals and career, isn't happening as fast as someone else's. However, don't let that push you into doing anything hasty or trying to rush the process. Stay focused on the long-term, especially with money.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be ready to head for the hills today when it comes to juggling your private and professional life. While you can't shrug off your responsibilities, perhaps it's time for a break. Maybe it's time for you to challenge the belief that you always have to be the rock. Ask for help.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to not take things to heart today. But before you get offended or upset by what someone else says, take a moment and ask yourself if the way you're feeling is justified. You might be jumping the gun. On the flip side, it might also help to pause before volunteering info.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Is it time for you to finally say goodbye to an unhealthy relationship? If it's a relationship that hasn't been supportive of your growth and has drained you more than it's fueled you, then it may be. Meanwhile, when it comes to getting something you've been wishing for, step out of your comfort zone.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to be a bit more strategic with how you spend your time and energy. While you may be getting offers to take on projects and new responsibilities, it doesn't mean that you should — especially if the compensation isn't up to par. Pace yourself, Leo. It's OK to say 'no'.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like everything is coming at you today from all directions, but know that you don't have to take all of it on. As a matter of fact, where can you stand to drop some things and lighten your load? Where can you stand to be a bit more protective of your downtime? Take a look.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic connection could be getting interesting, though you (or this person) may be trying to figure out if the connection is worth pursuing. It could be possible that this connection could be trying to show you where old dating patterns or an emotional blockage may be tripping you up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner (either professional or romantic) may not be on the same page today, which could have you seeing red. Though instead of taking a "my way or the highway" approach to the situation, use your powers of intuition to get to the heart of the issue and solve it. Talk.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your schedule and your daily routine aren't allowing you to get the work done that you need to get done, then maybe it's time for you to switch things around. How can you better prioritize your time so you can level up the way you need to? Remember, time is money. Manage your day like it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself questioning yourself today, wondering if you're truly as powerful and as special as you are. The short answer to that is yes. But you don't need to stand around waiting for others to tell you that. Claim that for yourself. Also, demand more cash for your creative talent.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling rather anxious and angry today. Though you're not a fan of sitting in your feels, you might need to give yourself a timeout to chill and process. Otherwise, you may end up blowing up and lashing out. If you need to vent, talk to someone you trust. Getting rest can help too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have something on your chest today and you may be going back and forth with yourself as to whether you should speak up and say something. It might help to workshop it with a friend first before you initiate contact or respond. Try not to obsess over getting a specific outcome.