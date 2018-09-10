We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 10, 2018.

Coming off of yesterday's New Moon in Virgo, today keeps the productive energy going as the Virgo Moon meets up with Mars in Capricorn this morning, giving us the motivation and the confidence to tackle whatever's on our plate or standing in our way. By the late morning, the Moon shifts into partnership-oriented Libra, putting the focus on our relationships and connecting with others. By mid-day, we could find ourselves feeling a bit tender as the Libra Moon opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could highlight imbalances in key a relationship.

When the Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by the later afternoon, this cosmic combination will push us to draw healthier boundaries and look at our relationships more realistically, so we can do the work needed to strengthen or dissolve them. Later this evening, aggressive Mars leaves Capricorn and enters unconventional Aquarius. Over the next few weeks we're called to take an out-of-the-box approach towards getting what we want.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may need to lean on someone for support today, as your confidence may not be where you'd like it to be right now. But don't be hard on yourself, because that's OK. Don't be shy about needing others, as you are not an island, Aries. In matters of the heart, remember you are worthy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're in need of some healing vibes today, Taurus. And while you may want to push yourself to the limit when it comes to your work schedule, you'll feel a lot better if you take some time to care for your mind, soul, and body. Meanwhile, when it comes to your job, share the workload.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be struggling with how lovable you feel today, questioning whether or not you deserve the love and affection of others. The answer is that you do, but you need to take some time out to work on loving you first. Be gentle with yourself today and doing something nice for yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The demands of home and your professional life may be a bit overwhelming for you today. You might be questioning yourself as to whether you're capable enough to handle all being tossed your way and help seems to be in short supply. Alleviate the pressure by finding your joy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may find yourself questioning yourself about how much you know and whether you've got what it takes in terms of smarts and expertise. Try not to second-guess yourself today or compare yourself to others. Trust that you know what you know. Family can be a great source of support today.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your finances may be coming under some scrutiny today as you wonder if you have what it takes to make the kind of money that you want. And the answer to that question is that you absolutely do. Meanwhile, this could also be a good time to pick up a new skill to increase your marketability.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may feel like you're not getting what you need when it comes to relationships, which could have you thinking that you're being taken for granted. If so, you're mission for today is to focus on doing things for yourself that increase your self-esteem. This may mean putting yourself first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel like you're not doing enough today, especially when it comes to helping others. But for now, you need to dial things down a few notches and get some needed rest and recuperation. Otherwise, you'll end up burning out. Don't worry, people will be able to manage.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be feeling a bit wobbly today about whether you'll find the kind of romance you want. But instead of focusing on who or what you don't have, try focusing on the possibility of actually getting what you want. On another note, when's the last time you had fun? Get out and play.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might feel like you're under extra scrutiny today, when it comes to your professional life and your accomplishments. If you find yourself taking someone else's criticism to heart or being hypercritical of yourself, take a step back. You are not your mistakes. Friends will be a lifeline for you now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be feeling misunderstood today, which could trigger some old feelings of being an outsider or an odd duck out. Don't buy into that old story. Look around you, Aquarius. Look at the people in your life and see how much you are loved. Look at what you do for others. You are loved.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling a bit dejected today, where an intimate relationship or the possibility of one is concerned. Don't worry about whether or not this relationship is going to happen for you. Focus on your dreams. Give your attention to what's possible, because there's a good chance that it is.