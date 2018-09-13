We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 13, 2018.

It might be hard to tell what's fact and what's fiction today as communicative and analytical Mercury in Virgo opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces by later tonight. That's why we'll have to rely on the detective-like Scorpio Moon to assist us with tapping into our instincts and intuition, so we can uncover the truth — especially as the Moon teams up with Mercury late this afternoon. And although the Scorpio Moon will also meet up with Neptune this afternoon, this Moon-Neptune combination can help to heighten our intuition.

At the same time, our feelings might be heightened too, so we'll have to be mindful of holding on to the past or seeing only what we want to see when it comes to a particular person or situation. However, this Moon-Mercury-Neptune combination can be perfect for any project that requires creative thinking or skill. By late tonight, we might get the reality check we need as the Scorpio Moon meets up with Pluto in Capricorn, which could help us in uncovering a secret or trusting a gut feeling.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be caught between seeing something as is and the way that you'd wish it would be. While there's nothing wrong with dreaming, be mindful that you're not buying into a fantasy because you're afraid of facing the truth. Things aren't as bad as you think they are. Trust yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If single, there's a chance that you could meet someone today that could set your heart aflutter. Though you might need to take some time to figure out if this person is the real deal. On a similar note, are your ideals around love a little too unrealistic? It may be time to reevaluate what you want.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to your goals and aspirations, you may not be getting as far as you'd like because you're still idealizing past or trying to please others. In other words, it's time for you to break some rules and challenge what you already know if you want to get ahead. Take back your power.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have a creative project or vision that you'd like to turn into something real, but you might be a bit fuzzy or unrealistic on how you're going to make that happen. Before you put the wheels in motion, it may help to talk to someone that can offer you some honest yet helpful advice.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself thinking about you or your family's financial security today, which could have you ready to make some decisions about your financial future. Just make sure you thoroughly do you research beforehand. Overall, keep an eye on your spending and your cash.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to a relationship or the possibility of a relationship, are you seeing someone as clearly as you should? While this person could seem like a dream come true, you may need to put on your detective hat to make sure you're seeing them as they really are. Use your best judgement.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your money, things are starting to come together on your behalf. But if there's something you really want, it won't be enough to just hope or wish for it — you're going to have to get up and go after what you want, too. Now's the time to start manifesting your blessings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be feeling pretty selfless today when it comes to supporting or helping out a friend today, but is this person someone you can count on when you're in need? Not that you have to go tit for tat when it comes to helping others but it's time to see the situation for what it really is.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself pining over or longing for something today that you may have had your heart set on. But before you sink down too deep in your feels, remember that what is meant for you will always find you, regardless of how difficult you think it may be.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be trying to judge or analyze a situation today but you may not be seeing as clearly as you think. If you need to pull back for a second so you can gain some objectivity and clarity, it may be helpful for you to do that. Meanwhile, you can also toss out everything you thought you knew.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time for you to face your fears when it comes to getting what you want and not assuming the worst. Meanwhile, if you pay close enough attention and trust your intuition today, you might uncover the truth about something or someone that could be helpful to you. Also, watch your cash.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to how you see yourself, be careful of taking what others say or think about you to heart. Chances are they're just projecting their stuff onto you and not really seeing you as you are. That's why when it comes to your convictions and standing in your truth, don't back down.