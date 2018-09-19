We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 19, 2018.

The Moon finishes out its transit through Capricorn this morning, keeping us in the mood to handle business and get things done. Mercury in detail-oriented Virgo pitches in this morning which should help us get off to a productive start. By the mid-afternoon, the Capricorn Moon teams up with the Sun in Virgo, reminding us that the work we're putting in is paying off. If we've been feeling unsettled or off-kilter, this Sun-Moon combination can also help us to find stable ground.

While the Moon is in Capricorn, we should try to soak up all the grounding and calming energy that we can as later in the evening, the Moon shifts into unconventional and unpredictable Aquarius. With the Moon in Aquarius, we'll find that we'll be in the mood for experiences and conversations that step outside the norm. With the Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by late tonight, it might be hard to fall asleep or sit still. The best way to channel this restless energy is into anything that requires a unique approach or by letting go of anything that's become stagnant or stale.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Folks are taking notice of the work that you've been putting in as of late, which could translate to some big rewards down the line. However, don't think that you have to follow in someone else's footsteps in order to get where you want to be. Remember, you're a pioneer. Act accordingly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Just about whatever you set your mind to today can be accomplished, so don't be afraid to take a risk on something that you've been wanting to do. You might be pleasantly surprised at the outcome, especially when it comes to your career and ambitions. In other words, just do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been obsessing over something and unable to figure out which way to go, you could have a moment of clarity today that helps you to see a way forward. The key though is trusting your intuition rather than trying to go solely off logic or reason. Toss out your self-limiting beliefs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you need to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone close to you or if you've planned a meeting or an important phone call, things should go well for you today. People are interested in what you have to say, so keep the conversation going. Also, keep facing your fears and take the offbeat path.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been searching for a new job, you could receive an offer today or, at the very least, uncover a promising lead or two. Meanwhile, you might find yourself working on ways to improve your money habits. In terms of a significant relationship, you might need to step back and detach for a bit.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're feeling unstoppable today, it's because you are. And not only will that confidence help you in getting your point across today, but it will also bring you some extra warmth and attention from others. Don't be afraid to toot your own horn either. It could lead to an exciting opportunity.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be feeling a bit lighter today than you have in recent days, which might even prompt you to discuss what you're feeling with someone close to you. Your home and family life is a sanctuary for you now. When it comes to love, someone that isn't your usual type might catch your eye.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Look to your friends or a sibling to be a source of encouragement and support today, so don't be afraid to look to them for help or advice. Meanwhile, your words and ideas have impact. Networking could yield positive results. In love, don't try to force what's not working.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could manifest a job opportunity today that could lead to a step up in your career or pay grade. At the same time, don't be surprised if multiple offers come through. Though be picky about what you take on. You don't need to settle for just any old job offered. Thinking about asking for a raise? Do it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be looking at the world and yourself with a new pair of eyes today, which is a good thing as you seem to have more faith in yourself and the possibilities that lay before you. Also, keep in mind that when you speak from the heart you can move mountains. Keep breaking the mold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If something has been weighing on you, writing down how you feel or talking about with someone you can trust can help you with getting clarity and letting the issue go. Look to ways that you can break free of the past as well as old emotional responses that are no longer working for you. Heal.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Get out and connect with the people in your circle today as not only time spent with friends can be healing but it could lead to a professional opportunity as well. On another note, if you find yourself in your feels today, know that you have the power to write a new narrative.