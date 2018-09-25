We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 25, 2018.

The Aries Moon opposes Mercury in Libra near the start of the day that could not only make for a busy morning but could also make the atmosphere ripe for arguments too. The good news is that this cosmic combination is a temporary one, so if tempers do flare a bit, they should die down just as quickly. Though when it comes to Libra season, the best way to navigate interactions with others is to exercise compromise and fairness.

By the evening, the Sun in Libra squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn which could put a damper on the day. Under this kind of Sun-Saturn combination we could feel unappreciated or a lack of confidence. The best way to deal with this energy may require embracing what makes us unique. With wounded Chiron moving back into Pisces this evening as well, we're all encouraged to get the emotional healing we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may feel taken for granted today or may feel like those that you want to notice you either aren't or are noticing you for all of the wrong reasons. As such, you could end up being way too hard on yourself or others. Take the pressure off by loving up on yourself and exercising some tenderness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If it feels like something you've been planning or working on is being held up a delay or something equally frustrating, it may mean that it's time for you to take a different approach or walk away entirely. You usually like to stick with things until the end, but it takes knowing when you're there.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic relationship may not be going in the direction you want, which could make you feel a bit hopeless today when it comes to love. Though getting what you want in love may require that you get honest about what you feel or the person that you have feelings for. Set yourself free.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to your home and family, are you taking on more than you should right now when it comes to a relationship or a shared responsibility? If so, you're called to lighten your load and let others know where your boundaries are. Connecting with friends could be helpful.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It may be hard for you to keep the faith or see the bright side of a situation today, which could have you feeling more somber than usual. However, don't let a temporary setback or a perceived setback throw you off course. Know that there aren't any set rules to getting what you want. Practice detachment.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your creative talents, you might feel taken for granted today or as though you don't have what it takes to succeed. However, moving past this challenge may require that you negate the old stories that you've been telling yourself about yourself. You are more than worthy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may not be feeling as confident or self-assured today, which could have you questioning or unfairly judging yourself. If so, take your power back and change the narrative, especially if old stuff from the past or your childhood gets in the way of you seeing the beauty in yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be feeling a bit dejected today because it may feel like something you want will never come to fruition. While this isn't necessarily the case, talking to your partner or someone close to you, could offer you feedback or a perspective that could help you to see things in a more positive light.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your cash and your hopes and wishes for the future, it may feel like something you want is still out of your reach. While the setback you're experiencing is temporary, know that getting what you want may require that you take a different approach. Re-center and refocus.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes to your career and accomplishments, the praise and recognition that you want today may not be as forthcoming as you want. But don't use the perceived silence as a way to gauge your talent. The best thing you can do for yourself today is celebrate what makes you special.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be in line to have a major epiphany today, which could give you some much needed clarity. However, getting to that epiphany or breakthrough may require tossing out or letting go of something that you thought you knew. Don't be afraid to switch up your way of thinking.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could feel like the odd duck out when it comes to connecting with others. However, if you don't take the risk of putting yourself out there and making new connections, you might miss out on an opportunity or the chance to branch out and grow. Don't limit yourself. Step out of your comfort zone.