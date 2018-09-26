We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 26, 2018.

The Moon finishes out her transit through feisty and fiery Aries, putting us in the mood to bring some fire and passion to everything we do today. The morning may start out a bit bumpy, thanks to a square off between the Moon and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could have us ready to push our limits within a relationship or another situation. The best way we can use this cosmic combination, especially coming off the heels of a full moon, is by using it to face our fears and get rid of anything that's outworn its purpose. Plus, with the Moon going Void of Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between zodiac signs) for the rest of the day, it's best that we work on handling the stuff that's already on our plates.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You want something badly enough, so what are you so afraid of, Aries? Are you afraid that you actually might get it? Are you afraid that if you do get it, you might mess things up? Your mission for today is to move past that fear and do what you do best when it comes to pursuing a goal: just do it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to admit something to yourself or someone else today and it may be something that you've been trying to avoid. But try not to fret too much about it as this kind of truth is what you need right now. This is the kind of honesty that will bring you freedom. Free yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A friend could come calling on your help today. While you usually don't mind helping out a friend, be wary of giving too much time and energy to the people in your life that drain you more than they fuel you. However, you could put your energy to use by helping someone less fortunate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you giving too much attention to how others see you? If you're waiting for someone else to validate you, the cosmos asks that you work on reclaiming your power. On another note, is it time to bring a professional relationship to a close? Don't be afraid to move on. Reclaim your power.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be in the mood to overindulge today as a way to combat stress, but if it involves something that may not necessarily be healthy for you, you may want to reconsider. Look to ways that you can alleviate stress today that involves doing something good for you, like sweating it out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may find yourself obsessing over a romantic situation or a romantic interest today. But instead of over-analyzing the situation, trying to control it, try giving up control for a change. In other words, channel that energy back into yourself and detach from getting a specific outcome. Let it flow.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Someone could get under your skin today in a way that could trigger some old wounds or fears rooted in the past. Your mission will be to decide whether this could be an opportunity to start healing those wounds and set some boundaries, or let this person succeed in pushing your buttons.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may feel like you've got a lot on your plate today, and you probably do. While you're one of the biggest powerhouses of the zodiac, take care that you don't overdo it today. Meanwhile, when it comes to what you say to others, try to make sure that your criticism and observations are constructive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be itching to spend some cash today. But you may have to be judicious on what you spend it on, as you could easily blow it on things that you might not need. In other words, be wary of the need for instant gratification. That goes for love and romance too. No shortcuts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A family- or home-related matter could drive you mad today, which could have you taking a my way or the highway approach. However, you could probably get more done by looking to ways that you can work with others rather than against them. Chances are you're taking things to closely to heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be a bit of a worry wart today which may be causing you more stress than necessary. If there's anything for you to keep in mind today, it's that worrying is not a form of productivity. As such, focus on the things you can handle and try to muster up some faith. It's not as bad as it seems.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Keep your eyes on the prize. That's the message for you today. Know that you're getting closer to what you want, so don't give up now. Meanwhile, when it comes to what you have and what you don't, try not to let it define you, especially when it comes to comparing yourself to others. Do you.