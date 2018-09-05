We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 5, 2018.

The Moon is still in intuitive and tender-hearted Cancer today, which should have us in our feels for better or worse. With the Moon teaming up with the Sun in doting Virgo, compassionate Neptune in Pisces, and gift-giving Jupiter in Scorpio by the early afternoon, we'll find the best way to keep the good vibes going is by nurturing ourselves and others. Things may get a little dicey towards the late afternoon as the Cancer Moon opposes powerful Pluto, which could intensify feelings and have us feeling a bit hypersensitive. The good news is that communicative and analytical Mercury will be moving home to Virgo, which should help us to maintain the objectivity and problem solving skills we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Being fulfilled isn't just about having fun, it's about doing things to take care of yourself too, like taking care of your responsibilities, as well as your physical and mental well-being. You're reminded of this today. Don't shortchange yourself by taking the easy way. Still, celebrate how far you've come.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You don't always have to be right. You might be reminded of this today as there are people in your corner and in your circle that may have some valuable feedback or advice to offer you today. Be open to hearing what they have to say. You might find gold. Allow yourself to learn something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might manifest a job offer today, though don't think that you have to settle for whatever's on the table. In other words, know your worth. On the flip side, it might be time to draw some boundaries with someone that's been making you pay more than your fair share of a financial agreement.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could meet an intriguing stranger today that may seem impossible to resist. Though as tempting as this person may seem, it may be best to use your better judgement as to whether you should pass go. On a different note, if you need help or support make sure you speak up and ask.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your confidence might be feeling a little shaky as of late, especially when it comes to how you feel you measure up to others. But today you're encouraged to delve inward and focus on giving yourself some of the love that you've been searching for as of late. Treat yourself like a treasure.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're often down to earth and humble, but today you're encouraged to put some respect on your name. Don't downplay your gifts. You were given those gifts for a reason. By singing you're own praises, you not only put folks on notice (which could bring an opportunity) but you affirm who you are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've been hitting the ball out of the park lately, so why are you so intent on being so hard on yourself? Whatever happened or didn't happen in the past has no bearing on the person you are right now, so don't waste your time obsessing over things you can't change. Give yourself a break.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself feeling opinionated today but instead of using that energy to say things that may be better left unsaid for the time being, put that energy into use for creative purposes. Between the brain power and inspiration you're working with today, you could create magic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Is it time that you start asking for what you're worth, especially when it comes to your skills? If you want to hit boss level, you're going to have to start thinking like one, specifically when it comes to your cash. With your reputation starting to speak for itself, you can start calling the shots.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Someone close to you may need your help or assistance today. But let this person ask for your help, otherwise you can come off pushy when you don't mean to. Not everyone needs to do things the way you do, Cap. On another note, it's time to let yourself get curious about the world again. Explore.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Purge, Aquarius. Whether it's physical stuff that you've been holding on to or emotional stuff, the time has come for you to let go. At the same time, you're being asked to get comfortable asking for what you need, even if you have to be a little vulnerable to do it. Trust that you'll be heard.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Don't let the naysayers try to stop your shine today. If you find someone trying to rain on your parade, draw a boundary and let them know that it's not OK. At the same time, look to the people you know that have your back, they'll be your support system today. Remember you are loved.