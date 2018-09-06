We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 6, 2018.

The day may get off to a bumpy start as the sensitive Cancer Moon squares off with charming Venus in Libra and opposes aggressive Mars in Capricorn at the start of the day, which could put a strain on relationships. However, the energy brightens up a bit as the Moon shifts into sunny and playful Leo by the late morning. Though the biggest event of the day doesn't have much to do with the Moon but with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, as today Saturn moves forward again after being retrograde for the last five months.

With Saturn retrograde showing us where we needed to break down or reinforce our weakest points, Saturn direct will help us to move forward feeling stronger, more capable, and self-sufficient than before. By the late afternoon, the energy ramps up yet again as the Leo Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, reminding us (yet again) that the only thing that's a constant in life is change. To best deal with it, it's best to go with the flow.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for you to take some risks when it comes to your creative talent or your self-expression. In other words, stop holding yourself back because you've become too worried about what someone else is thinking of you. Remember you were born to be a leader, a pioneer — own that.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you feel like you've been spinning your wheels and can't seem to move forward, all that could change today. Though that change may require that you break free of the past or some sort of belief system that your family may have handed down to you. It's time for you to think for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If there's something you've been obsessing over lately, especially around an intimate relationship or a financial matter, you could finally get some clarity around the situation today. At best, you'll learn the importance of focusing on what you can control and letting the rest work itself out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to worry less about what others think of you and recognize how much of a trendsetter you are. You don't have to wait for others to recognize your greatness when you already know that yourself. If this means letting unsupportive relationships go, then so be it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be feeling like you're ready to break free and go in a new direction when it comes to your job or a career-related situation. Trust your gut instinct on this one because it won't steer you wrong. On another note, know that you were born to standout. You don't have to force it though.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Try not to second-guess yourself today because there's a reason why you're feeling the way you do. Your intuition is trying to tell you something, so play close attention. Just don't let fear get in your way. At the same time, if a decision is required, don't force yourself to make up your mind just yet.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If a friendship or a particular social group is demanding more of your energy and attention than you can afford to give right now, know that it's OK to pull away for a bit and do your own thing. You don't owe anyone your time. Focus on you, as you can't give from an empty well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and someone you work closely with may not be on the same page today, but that doesn't mean that all hope is lost. It could just mean that the two of you may need to take a different approach to getting something done, so don't be afraid of change, Scorpio. Experiment a little.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Opportunities may be coming your way, but before you decide to jump on anything new, you may need to take a step back and see what's worth your time and what's not. Not every opportunity will be worth it to you in the long run, especially where money and resources are concerned.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes to love, it may be time for you to take some risks. What you expect from a lover or what you expect your lover to look like might not necessarily be what you need right now. Be open to the unexpected because that's where the magic happens. Let go of the need to control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may need to take a risk today and tell someone what you're feeling, regardless of how you think they may or may not respond, especially when it comes to a relationship matter. As long as you're upfront and honest that's all that anyone, namely you, can really expect of you. Take a chance.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be running in circles today, whether physically or mentally. Though know that whatever is on your plate or on your mind right now, you don't have to go through alone. Look to your partner or someone close to you for the assistance or objective ear that you need now.