We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 7, 2018.

It's a rather productive morning as communicative and diligent Mercury in Virgo teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and hard working Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day. With this earthy all-star team working on our behalf, we get the pragmatism, creative vision, and determination we need to fulfill our goals. With the Moon in Leo stoking our fires, we're called to focus only on the things we're most passionate about, while the Sun in Virgo reminds us to do our due diligence in pursuing those passions.

Towards the afternoon, the vibe relaxes a bit as the Virgo Sun opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which reminds us not to let our egos get in the way of our happiness or getting what we want, something that can be hard to do under a Leo Moon. Plus, with the Moon squaring off with expansive Jupiter in all or nothing Scorpio, later in the afternoon, it may be difficult not to get sucked into an emotional drama. However, the key thing to remember today is that when it comes to the way we respond or approach anything we can always choose to do things a different way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, it won't be enough to just have a dream. The universe wants you to start laying the foundations to make that dream come true. Regardless of the setbacks you've faced, doors are opening for you. One reason for that is because you've kicked some open. Remember how strong you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If it feels like you're rebuilding yourself from the ground up, it's because you are. That said, what are you choosing to rebuild yourself with? You don't have to have all the answers right now but know that not knowing is a good sign too. It means that you're giving yourself freedom to just be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you find yourself in an analysis paralysis today, it may be best to take a step back and release your need to control the outcome. Know that there's nothing for you to be afraid of, Gemini, as what's meant for you won't pass you by. Sometimes things just need to work out on their own timeline.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to start practicing how to ask for what you need. Know that you're not putting anyone out by doing so. You have people in your corner that are ready, willing, and able to help. Call on those folks today. You might be pleased with the response. Meanwhile, don't let fear force you to miss out on love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Keep your heart open today, Leo, even if it feels like certain things that you've wanted haven't panned out. By opening your heart to others and sharing what you have, you create space for that love to return to you. Meanwhile, your professional life continues to improve. Claim your wins.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's said that the thoughts that we think about ourselves are often reflected back to us in the outer world. Today, your job is to try to focus on the things that you'd like to see reflected back to you. This may require that you be gentle with yourself. You are deserving of what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be going back and forth with yourself today when it comes to being your usual social self and needing a timeout. Take the time out to center yourself but be mindful about rehashing old stories that no longer hold truth for you. In other words, stay in the present and work on your future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you have ever doubted how much you inspire others, today you may get a needed reminder. Overall, today calls for you to take your moment in the spotlight as your thoughts and ideas have the power to move many. Essentially, you have the gift to speak what you want into existence. Use it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may have an emotional attachment to a belief about something and that attachment is holding you back. Understand that what you may be holding on to may no longer be true. At the same time, when it comes to fulfilling your goals, believing in yourself is what will get you far.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you need a confidence boost, today's a good day to do something for yourself or with yourself that feels self-affirming. Maybe it's taking a risk on something you want or pushing yourself out of your comfort zone. Either way, you can't lose as long as you're making an effort. Be great.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Sometimes what looks good on paper, especially when it comes to a relationship, isn't always good for you. Today you may have an emotional breakthrough of sorts that reminds you of that so you can let whatever expectations you may have had about someone go. Loosen your grip.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you're extending yourself to others today for the sake of validation, take a moment and step back. You don't need to give until it hurts. In fact, it may even help to let others know what you can or cannot do, so they know just where you stand. Also, conversations with friends could lead to opportunities.