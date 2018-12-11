We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 11, 2018.

The Moon is in friendly and unconventional Aquarius today, putting us in the mood to connect with others while craving experiences that differ from the norm. Things may get off to a bumpy start this morning as the Moon squares off with Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio early this morning, which could create some tension with relationships and money related matters. Luckily, the Aquarius Moon teams up with optimistic Jupiter in Sagittarius later in the morning to help us smooth things over and look at the bright side. With the Moon and Jupiter working together, we should find ourselves in a more upbeat mood, helping us to connect with people and opportunities that match that mood.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Is a friend demanding more of you than you can afford (or want) to give? Has the relationship largely been a lopsided one? If the answer is yes, you might find yourself ready to go in a different direction today, which may mean moving on from this relationship or speaking up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your career and accomplishments, try not to waste any time comparing yourself to what others are doing or what they've done. Know that you're right where you're supposed to be and that's not a bad thing. Financially, you could be rewarded for your work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot to do today, and what may initially seem like a good idea could quickly turn into a not-so-good one, specifically when you try to do everything yourself. Your best bet is to enlist the help of others today if you want to get the job done and keep your cool.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic issue could have you questioning yourself today. However, before you give the situation too much of your emotional energy, try to take a step back and see the situation (or the person involved) for what it really is. In terms of your creative talents, your skills bring cash.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner or someone close to you may get under each other's skin today, which could leave you feeling unappreciated. Instead of looking for this person to validate you, do something for yourself that affirms who you are. Meanwhile, some quality time could bring you two together.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Before you start filling your calendar with all kinds of dates, meetings, and obligations with other people; you may need to take some time out to schedule some time with you. If you have your own pending projects that you need to take care of, now's the time to do it. Self-care is the priority.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might receive a job or financial offer today based on your creative skills. Though know that you don't have to settle for the first thing offered as there are better opportunities out there for you. On a similar note, don't undersell your gifts or abilities. You have the talent.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A family member could have you questioning yourself in a way that may challenge your love or loyalty to them. However, don't feel like you have to prove yourself to this person. This also applies if they have you questioning yourself overall. Get centered and remember how amazing you are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be obsessing over someone that seems to be out of your reach somehow, which could have you feeling pretty hopeless when it comes to love. Though it may be hard to shift your focus elsewhere, you should be giving yourself the attention instead. Good things are happening.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling like an odd-duck out today. Though try not to spend too much time wondering if you've done something wrong to feel this way. You may just need to pull back and pour some extra love and attention into you for now. Nourish yourself from the inside.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you're not getting the praise or attention that you deserve when it comes to your career or accomplishments. Though your goal for the day is to not see youtself through the eyes of others. Spend time with friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit gun-shy today, wondering if you can really have something that you've been wanting. You can. You just need to be willing to take a risk in order to do so. For now, believe in the impossible.