It should be a fairly fun and lighthearted start to the weekend with the Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius and Venus retrograde in Libra getting a little love from Mars in Aquarius. Together, this cosmic combination should put us in a social, friendly, and ready-to-mingle mood which could make for a good Friday night out. One thing we'll have to watch out for today though is when the Moon squares off with Neptune by the late afternoon, which could cause some confusion around how we think and feel. As such, it maybe best to hold off on making any important decisions — especially when it comes to other people.

By Saturday, the good vibes continue as the Sagittarius Moon teams up with Venus in Libra in the afternoon, followed by a meeting with action-oriented Mars in Aquarius. Though we could find ourselves feeling a bit tender by Saturday evening when the Sagittarius Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Pisces. Luckily, a few hours later, the Moon teams up with freedom-loving Uranus in Aries which can help us to shake off the blues. Overall, Saturday is best for getting into new and interesting things with the people we love.

By late Saturday night, the Moon enters responsible and committed Capricorn, where she'll stay well into Monday. Under the Capricorn Moon, we'll find ourselves less in the mood to relax and more in the mood to get a jump start on the week ahead. With the Scorpio Sun teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday morning and the Capricorn Moon teaming up with the Scorpio Sun on Monday afternoon, we're reminded that we can accomplish just about anything we choose with patience, focus, and a strategic plan.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

A weekend getaway could be in the stars for you, which could help to bring you and a friend or you and your sweetie closer. If you can't get out of town, then look to activities that ignite your mind and your spirit. On another note, it's time to make some boss moves. You're getting closer to reaching a major goal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some cash could be coming your way or you could be receiving some good news regarding a money-related matter. Overall, it looks like something you've been working hard at is about to pay off. Also, an important relationship enters the spotlight, you could connect with someone that wholeheartedly supports your dreams.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love and romance are in the air for you for a good chunk of the weekend. If single, you could meet someone worth getting to know further while a second shot with someone from the past could be offered to you. Couples do well with some action-packed quality time together. A little compromise is needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been feeling off-kilter, this is the perfect weekend for getting organized, centered, and letting go of old junk you no longer need. Your finances could use a thorough once-over too. In love, your romantic life continues to improve. If single, someone could want to deepen the bond between you. Partnered Cancers win too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself hit with the love bug too this weekend as a flurry of planets sit in your romance zone. You could meet someone new through a friend or online. There's also a chance you could hear from someone you thought might have fallen off the map. Use your best judgement though in terms of moving forward.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Home and family are still on your mind and you might find yourself thinking about your long-term stability. A financial boost could come your way through work. Thinking about asking for a raise? Do it. Meanwhile, learning a new skill can help you to flourish creatively as well as improve your self-confidence.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be feeling like your old self again, which means you'll be the belle of the ball for most of the weekend. This is a good time for connecting with friends, attending events, and being the social butterfly you are. Getting dressed up will also put you in a good mood. On a separate note, your finances improve.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Something you've been wanting or praying for could finally come true this weekend, Scorpio, so don't give up hope. In fact, you might be reminded of just how powerful hope for the future can be. On that note, be mindful of where your thoughts go this weekend. Focus on what you want to achieve and you can get it done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's not even your birthday and your feeling the good vibes in the air. As such, do something for yourself this weekend to remind yourself of how special you are and all the beauty life has to offer you right now. Connecting with old friends could be a lifesaver. When it comes to your cash, things are beginning to look up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Rest and relaxation are still on the schedule for you. Plus, when you give yourself a timeout, you can get quiet enough to hear your intuition. Your dreams should be quite vivid now, so pay attention to them. By the second half of the weekend you should feel more energized and raring to go. A plan is working.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Align yourself with people that feed your spirit. This is part of your homework for the weekend. At the same time, when it comes to something you've been hoping for wishing for, you may start to see some real progress in terms of making it happen. Towards the end of the weekend, it's time to slow down and regroup.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While everyone is out wasting their time on frivolous things, you'll most likely be in your lab plotting your next course of action when it comes to meeting your goals. And guess what, Pisces? With the cosmic mojo behind you, you'll be close to unstoppable. Just remember how powerful you are. Friends are a resource.