We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for January 12-13, 2019.

The sparks are flying this weekend with the Moon moving into fiery Aries by early Saturday morning, making sure that the romantic vibes in the air are hot and heavy. Love planet Venus remains in freedom loving Sagittarius, which could spark a love connection while traveling abroad or during a moment of serendipity. With the Moon meeting up with Venus in Sagittarius and passionate Mars in Aries by Saturday evening, date night certainly will be anything but boring. For those of us looking to meet someone new, Saturday night is the best time to get out of the house and get into something fun. New experiences get a gold star.

By Sunday, the vibe switches up a bit as the Aries Moon scuffles with multiple planets in serious Capricorn, including no-nonsense Saturn, which could put a damper on the romantic energy in the air. Aries (and Sagittarius) is known for being pretty impulsive when it comes to love, while Capricorn asks us to be a bit more thoughtful about our relationships. Since happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius will also be squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, we’re called to look to Capricorn’s pragmatism to help us make the best choices when it comes to our heart. For some of us, this may mean refusing to let fear get in the way of true love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your flirt game and swagger are unstoppable right now, which means there’s a good chance you won’t be alone this weekend. Travel especially could bring love. However, you might need to get clear as to whether you want something long- or short-term.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could find yourself obsessing over an ex this weekend, which could have you in your feels. While you shouldn’t ignore what you’re feeling, it is time for you to move on. Trust that someone way better is out there for you. Your magnetism is off the charts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could meet someone new this weekend and this person could be a serious contender for your heart. It’s also possible that you could meet this person through a friend or at a social event. Know that you are deserving of a true, solid commitment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to mating and relating, you may need to challenge some outworn perceptions about love as you could be settling for way less than you deserve. In fact, it’s time to start asking more of potential partners and from love in general.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the kind of cosmic mojo that’s backing you right now, love will be practically be beating down your door, bringing a gaggle of potential dates and mates along with it. Be a little picky though. Look to ways to get out and have fun as laughter makes you glow.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You’ve got the kind of magnetism about you right now that will make it hard for others to ignore. However, when it comes to romance, make sure you’re not forgoing what you want emotionally for the sake of a quick fix. Allow yourself to be romanced with care.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you have a partner, it may be hard for you and your love to get on the same page this weekend. Though as long as the lines of communication are open, you can work it out. Single? You could meet someone that lights your fire. Beware of the bad boy/girl types though.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

In terms of wooing a potential partner, you’re reminded this weekend that while kindness and care for others is good thing, you shouldn’t base your worthiness on how much you do for a romantic interest. It’s time for you to write a new love story.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You’re the cosmic darling when it comes to love and relationships this weekend, so make sure that you’re looking your best and getting out and about. While the lovin’ will be aplenty, get clear on what you want. Honor your worth and potential partners will too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love could be a little tricky this weekend as you could be pining over someone that may be unavailable to you or stuck too far in the past. Know that you can turn the energy around by believing in your own power. You are both lovable and desirable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It’s possible that you could meet someone new this weekend, either online or while hanging with friends. Though you may need to get out of your head and over your fears around love in order for you to do it. Know that love is your birthright.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your romantic hopes and wishes could come true, but it requires that you be a bit more demanding about what you want in love and holding yourself accountable to your values. It’s time to level up when it comes to your heart.