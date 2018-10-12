We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 13-14, 2018.

With the Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius for most of the weekend, we might want to keep things fast and free when it comes to love. However, since love planet Venus is still retrograde in all-or-nothing Scorpio, that might be a bit difficult to do. Plus, with the Sagittarius Moon squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on Saturday morning, we might have some confusion around whether we should trust our heads or our hearts when making decisions about our love life.

The good news is that come Sunday afternoon, the Moon shifts into practical and realistic Capricorn, which could help us to find the clarity we need (especially as the Cap Moon teams up with sobering Saturn in Capricorn by the end of the night). Overall, the biggest thing to keep in mind this weekend is that when it comes to love and relationships, the only thing that will survive is those things between people that are true and real.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Are you trying to force a romantic interest to fit into an unrealistic ideal or are you not seeing this person clearly in some way? It may be time for a little dose of some tough reality now, Aries. It's not that you can't have what you want. You just need to be crystal clear about what that is.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you giving your all to a relationship in way that may be more draining than rewarding? If so, it may be time for you to reclaim your power, Taurus. And it may require speaking up and acknowledging your truth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to a relationship-related matter, you might have to avoid comparing your love life to others or keep others and their opinions out of your relationship. In other words, it's time for you to trust yourself and what you feel. A heart-to-heart with your partner may be needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you have a partner, the two of you may need to discuss or renegotiate the responsibilities between you. As someone may be feeling that they're pulling more than their fair share right now. If single, it's time for you to use your best judgement when it comes to someone new. Pay attention.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

In terms of love and romance, someone may have you smitten but are they as available as you need them to be? In other words, when it comes to getting a relationship off of the ground, you can't be the only that's ready, willing, and able to do the work it will take. Let them prove themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Are you letting nostalgia keep you from letting go a relationship that's run its course? If the answer is yes, it may be time for you to take a step forward and leave the past behind you. At the same time, what would it look like if you allowed yourself to be loved for who you really are?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find yourself obsessing this weekend over a love interest or a relationship-related matter. And for now, it might be hard to tell fact from fiction. However, in order to gain clarity it may require getting grounded and reconnecting to your emotional self. You need some healing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If a romantic connection is triggering your insecurities, it may be a sign that you need to pull back a bit and put some of that love energy you're giving out back into yourself. Meanwhile, when it comes to manifesting what you want in love, you may need to take a more practical approach.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself feeling a sense of longing this weekend when it comes to matters of the heart as it may seem like something or someone you want is out of reach. However, there are things coming together for you behind the scenes. For right now, it's just a matter of having patience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

How can you trust both your head and your heart? This is the question that you'll be working to answer as you need to keep your heart open enough to attract the love you want while still being smart about it. At the end of the day, the smartest decision you can make is recognizing you deserve love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to your self-worth, are you placing too much emphasis on how much you give to others. Are you giving of yourself out of guilt or a need to be validated? This weekend you're being pushed to draw healthier boundaries for yourself in love. You are your most valuable asset.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling some pressure this weekend from a parent or someone else regarding the status of your love life. Maybe this person thinks that you should be on your way to having the ultimate relationship. However, try not to focus on what they want. It's about what you want.