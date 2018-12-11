5 Zodiac Signs That'll Be The Most Open To Love In 2019

With the new year comes new opportunities for love, not only because life feels like it gets a fresh start, but because there are astrological changes happening that can bring certain zodiac signs good luck — including serendipitous encounters and an overall sense that they're more open to love. But of course, it's important to keep in mind there are many factors at play when it comes to finding love and meeting new people.

You might feel more open to love because you made a pact with yourself to finally download a dating app, be more social, or try out new hobbies as a way of meeting interesting people. But astrologers say some signs may still be luckier than others, no matter what they do.

"Astrologers connect Venus with love, and indeed the planet’s movement through the heavens does kindle romantic feelings," Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle. "However, because Venus moves very quickly, remaining in a house or sign for only about a month, those feelings may be short-lived."

And that's where the planet Jupiter comes into play, for a select few signs. Alexander says she'll be "focusing on Jupiter’s influence in 2019 and how this planet of good luck and growth is likely to bring opportunities and positive experiences to people of the following five sun signs." Here are her 2019 predictions, in terms of who will be most open and luckiest in love.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle In general, Aries tends to be down for a good time. And you may find that that mindset works out in your favor. "Aries people are always ready for excitement and new experiences, and this year a favorable connection with Jupiter makes you even more self-confident and daring than usual," Alexander says. "As a result, you might pursue love with extra gusto." Maybe you'll be overcome with the urge to go out on the town, and see who you meet. Or you might take up a new and exciting job, which will bring you closer to like-minded people. Try not to go overboard, though, with all the changes. "Be wary of taking too many risks or overdoing it — especially during January and July," Alexander says, as it may start to feel overwhelming. And that won't do your energy levels any favors.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As a naturally curious sign, Gemini "can expect plenty of opportunities for romance and fun in 2019, as Jupiter encourages you to expand your horizons," Alexander says. So if you suddenly feel like stepping outside your comfort zone, this may explain why. It may also feel like your flirtation skills are running on high. "You have a flirtatious nature, which could make it difficult to commit to one partner when there are so many possibilities — especially in January, March, and November when Venus shines her love-light on you." Depending on what you're looking for in a relationship, you may want to use that to your advantage. Enjoy how confident you're feeling and see who you meet as a result.

3 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As someone who is all about the drama of romance, 2019 may be the year for Leo. As Alexander says, "This year Jupiter puts you in the spotlight and brings you luck in love. Mars stimulates your ardor and adds to your sex appeal in January and July." So if it seems like you suddenly have a million connections, it could be due to Mars, which is the planet of attraction. "You’ll attract plenty of attention — which you adore — but this could lead to overconfidence," Alexander says. Try to take your time. Whether you're looking for a few fun dates, or a long-term connection, slowing down during these months will help you figure it all out.

4 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "With Jupiter, your ruling planet, in your sign this year you’ll see plenty of activity in your love life," Alexander says. So if you're down to find love, it may not be too difficult. "For the most part, 2019 should bring good times and good fortune, especially in January and July, when Mars boosts your [...] appeal," Alexander says. "Cosmic activity will stimulate your natural restlessness, however, and you’ll find it hard to settle down or make commitments." If you're looking for something long-term, this may prove to be a problem. But if you just want to have fun, go with the flow and enjoy all the new loving coming your way.