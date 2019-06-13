Your Partner Is More Likely To Initiate A Sudden Breakup If They're 1 Of These 5 Zodiac Signs

You probably don't want to be constantly worrying whether your partner is likely to initiate a sudden breakup. One of the wonderful perks about being in a committed relationship is the sense of security and trust that comes with it. While every person's personality is unique, some zodiac signs are more likely to end things out of the blue than others are, according to experts. A partner who prioritizes being able to feel independent and free to explore new places whenever they like, for example, might want to get some space without much warning.

Some signs, on the other hand, are so steadfast in a romantic relationship that they're likely to be in it for the long haul. "Tauruses likes to mate for life," Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "They abhor change of any kind so they will stay put in a relationship. Taurus wants to resolve problems and issues and avoid the disruption that comes with a broken relationship." For a Taurus, a breakup can affect their sense of emotional security — plus potentially their financial security, depending on the situation — so ending the relationship is a last resort for them.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to break up with their partner suddenly, according to experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Ruled by Mars, this sign is the warrior," Virginia Paciocco, a psychic and in-house astrologer for Spirit & Spark, tells Bustle. An Aries's hot temper and tendency to start a fight pretty quickly and easily means that in the heat of the moment, they might initiate a sudden breakup. "If they get fired up about something, they won’t hesitate to take action and move in another direction," she says. While an Aries can certainly be very loyal in a relationship, once they've decided that they want out, they're likely to move on quickly rather than draw out the process, Paciocco says.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) For some folks, being in a committed relationship feels comfortable and safe, and they would love nothing more than to be able to grow old beside their partner. For others, though, this can sometimes feel stifling. "Gemini may initiate a sudden, unexpected breakup should someone more interesting come along," Barretta says. As soon as their relationship becomes pretty predictable, a Gemini is likely to get bored. While they might just want to explore a new relationship with a different partner, it's also possible that they'll decide to spend some time being single, she says.

3. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Cancers are one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac," Deniz Kilic, an astrologer and owner of Moonlight Astrology Boutique, tells Bustle. "They very much live in their feelings and emotions," she says. While being in touch with your feelings can definitely be a good thing, Cancers can tend to internalize these emotions, which may lead to an eruption of repressed feelings, resulting in a sudden breakup, Kilic says. If your partner is a Cancer, be intentional about giving them space to open up on a regular basis so that they don't have to feel like they need to bottle up their feelings.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) The Sagittarius sign is ruled by Jupiter, which makes them the truth seeker of the zodiac, Paciocco says. "This sign loves to explore and uncover truths on [their] journey through life." While being someone who's dedicated to learning and growing is a great quality to have, this can sometimes affect the way that a Sagittarius deals with a relationship, she says. If they decide that they want to suddenly move to another country or try following another kind of lifestyle on a whim, they probably won't hesitate to follow this new path, leaving you in their wake. Since this sign focuses so deeply on the big picture, they might part ways quickly if they imagine a new life trajectory for themselves.