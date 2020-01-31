Whether you're meeting someone new, or going on a surprisingly great date, astrologers say there are a few zodiac signs who will end up having the luckiest Valentine's Day this year.

If amazing things seem to happening, it's because these signs have been putting themselves out there, Leslie McGuirk, an astrologer and author of The Power Of Mercury, tells Bustle.

Add in what's going on astrologically, and it can all feel quite lucky. "An astrologer looks at many things in terms of spotting romance in a chart but close attention must be paid to the 5th house of love and the 7th house of marriage and committed relationships," astrologer Leslie Hale, tells Bustle. "Jupiter, the planet ruling gain and opportunities in the 5th house, typically brings new opportunities to meet someone special, and this only occurs once every 12 years"

But Jupiter isn't the only planet that can have an impact. Saturn can bring about lasting relationships, Hale says, and if Uranus is in a sign's 5th house, it might just mean a sudden and unexpected romance will come their way. Read on below for more about the four signs who will experience luck on Valentine's Day 2020, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle A fun Valentine's Day date awaits you, Aries. "Aries should have a great Valentine’s Day this year as Venus, the planet of love and romance, is in your personal sign this month," Hale says. "You will be especially lucky if you were born [between] March 30 [and] April 1, as Venus falls directly on your Sun this day, bringing opportunities for fun, love, and good times." You will be all about it. "Venus transiting Aries' 1st house during this time will mean they will be feeling the need to vibe on that intimate level," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. Aries can be a very single-minded, independent sign, Monahan says, but because Venus is crossing through, it'll make for a very romantic holiday.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle You prefer to let life unfold at its own pace, and if that means waiting around for the right relationship, you'll do so without hesitation. And yet, this Valentine's Day could bring something surprising your way. "On Feb 14, Uranus is in your sign, so especially if you were born at the end of April, the chances are good that you will meet someone in an 'out of the blue' way," McGuirk says. It might result in a connection that feels a bit fast, but don't let it shock you. "When it comes to love," McGuirk says, "thinking too much ruins the fun, so go with the flow and don't overanalyze how wildly easy things can be."

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The moon will be in Scorpio's sign on Valentine's Day, Monahan says, and that will put you at ease with the world around you. "But aside from this nice watery aspect, Scoprios also have Leo transiting their the 7th house of partnerships," Monahan says. "Leo is all about romance and fun so this will be an especially warm day for Scorpios." You'll be in the mood to go out and partake in Valentine's Day activities, like getting a fancy dinner or walking hand-in-hand with a partner, even though this is typically out of character for you. "Scorpio doesn't like things too light and breezy," Monahan says. But your new openness will result in a surprisingly great day.