Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for August 18-19, 2018.

Things may get a little steamy this weekend with the mix of passionate Scorpio and fiery Sagittarius vibes in the air. The Moon is in Scorpio until mid Saturday afternoon, teaming up with aggressive Mars in Capricorn along the way. With these two together we might find ourselves on the hunt for something (or someone) juicy, while Mercury in Leo and Venus in Libra helps us all to take our game to the next level when it comes to flirting. A few hours later, the Moon shifts into adventurous Sagittarius, pushing us to take a risk when it comes to our hearts. Even if love and commitment isn't exactly at the forefront of our minds, the sex will still be good.

Meanwhile, Mercury finally goes direct on Sunday, which should be a sigh of relief for everyone. The romantic chaos and confusion that have run rampant over the past few weeks starts to subside, helping us all to get back on solid footing again when it comes to our love lives. With the Sagittarius Moon teaming up with Mercury and Venus, it should be easier to connect with the ones we love, work things out, and move past the rough patches. If we're single we should have clarity and a renewed sense of hope at to where our love lives are headed. By Sunday evening, the Sagittarius Moon squares off with Neptune, heightening the romantic vibes in the air. We just need to make sure we don't get too carried away if we're being romanced by someone new.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You should have a moment of clarity around a relationship matter, especially if it pertains to an ex lover. Hint: they're probably an ex for a reason. Though not all love is lost though as you'll soon find that there's plenty more fish in the sea. If traveling, you could make a love connection.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You and your love should be able to get on the same page this weekend, which should make your home life peaceful again. Meanwhile, if you're single, the fears you've been having around love and intimacy should start to subside; opening you up again to what's possible. Don't be so guarded.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been finding it hard to communicate how you feel when it comes to someone you're crazy about, you should be able to find the words you need this weekend. In fact, not only will things get real sexy real quick, but you should be able to connect with person emotionally in a way that sets you ablaze.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love continues to be a bright spot for you as you go into the weekend, but it's important that you be clear about what you want, especially when it comes to an ex. If your needs aren't being met or this person consistently triggers your insecurities, you'll have the chance to decide on your future together.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not be up for love during the first half of the weekend but the second half looks pretty good. Get yourself dolled up and out of the house and there's a good chance that you could meet someone new. Fun looks super sexy on you now, so go and have some. Online love is a sweet spot too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been unclear as what you should do about a love interest, things will become clear this weekend. At the same time, you'll probably find such an increased interest in you from others, that what this person is doing or not doing won't even matter to you anymore. Soak up the attention.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're still the cosmic darling of the moment, which means that you shouldn't have any trouble attracting dates and potential mates. Getting out and about this weekend will surely bring people to your doorstep, so if you're single, don't stay home. Have a partner? Shake things up a bit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself enamored with a special someone this weekend, but you may need to put on your detective hat to make sure that this is a for real connection and not something you're imagining. It's OK to take your time if you need to. In love, focusing on your values will help.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

No sense in moping around this weekend when it comes to love and romance as you'll soon find yourself in high demand. Traveling could bring love as well as a social event or an online meeting. As long as you're feeling your best, you can't go wrong. Confused about what you want? It will become clear.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You know what you want when it comes to life and your love life is no different. Now's the time for believing that wishes do come true because there's a good chance you can get what you've been asking for when it comes to love. Confusion around a heart related matter clears up.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If signals have been crossed between you and your significant other lately, you should find that you'll have the opportunity to clear the air and set the record straight, which should help to move things in the right direction. Single? The second half of the weekend is good for socializing and flirting.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're naturally bewitching, which means you never really have a shortage of admirers, but with your magnetism turned all the way up now, it's time for you to be the one in charge when it comes to who stays and who goes. Start thinking about what you really want in a mate. Yes, you can have it.