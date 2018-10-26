We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for October 27-28, 2018.

Things may feel a bit up in the air romantically with the Moon in airy and flirty Gemini for most of the weekend. However, with Venus still retrograde in Scorpio, we might want to take some care with who we choose to flirt with as Venus in Scorpio will be wanting to play for keeps while the Moon in Gemini (along with aggressive Mars in Aquarius) will want to keep feelings light and carefree.

The vibe takes a dramatic shift by Sunday evening when the Moon moves into tenderhearted Cancer, which could bring up the feels and some serious emotional drama. On a more positive note, the Cancer Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and Venus in Scorpio towards the late evening, which could help to bring clarity or a deeper form of intimacy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for you this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might want to keep a connection casual but the desire for a deeper connection may be tugging at your heartstrings. Honor your emotional needs, Aries. That's the only way you can ensure that you can get them met. Love doesn't always have to be a battle to be fought.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to a significant relationship or what you want from one, is the investment that you're putting into it paying off in a way that makes you feel like your needs are being met? If the answer is no, it's time for a new start, Taurus. Speak up for what you want.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You should be feeling fresh and renewed this weekend, which could have you in the mood to mingle. What kind of new adventures can you get into this weekend? Follow your heart to find your bliss in love and beyond. You're getting close to getting exactly what you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If a love connection has grown unhealthy for you, it's time to retreat and begin the process of healing your wounds. Understand that the only one you can control in this relationship is yourself. Putting yourself first will boost your confidence. And as you know, confidence is sexy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You and your bae can avoid unnecessary arguments this weekend by either giving each other some necessary space or finding an interesting activity to do together to channel that energy into. If single, you could meet someone through a friend. Nurture your tender side.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The hard work that you've been doing on yourself is about to pay off. Though could it be possible for you to still find the love you want even with your flaws? Don't get too deep into your head as you could end up making things more complicated than they need to be right now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time for you to head into a new direction in your love life. This could even translate into something as literal as a weekend trip or getaway. Keep your eyes focused on the prize when it comes to getting what you want. Hold yourself and potential partners to a higher standard.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be deep in your feelings this weekend and thinking about the past. Perhaps you're feeling nostalgic and craving some attention from an old flame. However, know that you don't have to stay stuck where you are. A change of scenery, wardrobe, or mind could do you well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You and your bae are happiest this weekend finding new things to get into and talking about those things for hours. If single, it's possible you could meet someone online or in your neighborhood. However, when it comes to love, make sure you're seeing someone as they are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If love hasn't been going your way, it will be hard for you not to obsess over things that you think you may be doing wrong. While self-improvement is important, try not to beat yourself up too much. Take time to heal if you need to. Love improves near the end of the weekend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're feeling flirty and frisky this weekend, which makes it a perfect time to get out of the house and have some fun. Don't be too surprised if you attract an admirer or two as folks will be feeling your energy. When it comes to the long-term, be clear on your relationship values.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to move on from the past where love and heartbreak may be concerned and allow yourself to get back into the game. Doing this may be reprogramming the way you think when it comes to your dream relationship. Give yourself permission to have some fun.