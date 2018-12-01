We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for December 1-2, 2018.

It's all about love and intimacy this weekend, as communicative Mercury moves back into passionate Scorpio and the Moon shifts into partnership-oriented Libra on Saturday morning. With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, our focus turns inward and we may find ourselves having some very intimate and soul-baring conversations with the object of our affection, or at the very least craving one. With the Moon in Libra, we're in the mood to romance and be romanced. And with the Moon teaming up with the Sun and Jupiter in lucky Sagittarius, we just might get lucky too.

Though there may be a bit of a hiccup when the Libra Moon squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn late Saturday night, which could have us feeling a bit hopeless about a relationship or our love lives. The important thing to remember is that Saturn wants us (and our partners) to maintain integrity, accountability, and healthy boundaries in how we mate and relate. Knowing this is the key to overcoming any obstacles.

Still, it may be hard not to feel everything to the nth degree when it comes to love-related matters as the love planet herself, Venus, enters Scorpio. With Venus in Scorpio, it's the survival of the fittest and only those willing to go to depths with us will do. Surface-level romantic connections just won't do. However, with all of the cosmic intensity in the air this weekend, we'll have to be careful of obsessing over the wrong person or the wrong things in our relationships. We'll also need to be careful of letting our egos get the best of us.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An ex could come back into the picture, but there may be a good reason they're an ex. Besides, you're being pushed to go out and explore new territory with someone new by your side. At the same time, don't shy away from intimacy. Opening your heart is a form of courage too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The key to romance this weekend means letting go of control long enough for things to unfold for you naturally. Another key is letting go of old beliefs about what a relationship should look like. If single, someone worthwhile is on the way. Coupled Taurus will love time with bae.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Romance could be sweet for you this weekend if you're willing to stop obsessing over the past and give yourself permission to move forward in love. If things don't take off the way you were hoping between you and a romantic interest, don't fret. There may be a lesson for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you have a partner, there's a chance you may not see eye-to-eye this weekend, but if the both of you are ready and willing to work things out, you could get back on track. Making time for romance could help smooth things over. Single? Beware of the ex. New love is coming.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may not be entirely ready to jump back out into the dating scene this weekend and that's perfectly fine. You need to spend some time loving up on yourself for now. If you have a partner, a conversation may need to be had about money and finances. Work to find a solution.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This weekend love could be found through friends or by getting out and socializing with new people. Just be mindful of giving too much time or attention to romantic potentials that demand much of you but are offering little in return. Be willing to let that old love story die.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The key to attracting the love you want this weekend is by pouring some love into you and being upfront and honest about your feelings. Know that you deserve to have what you want when it comes to a happy, healthy relationship. Don't let past disappointments psyche you out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're the cosmic darling this weekend as all eyes and ears are on you. With your magnetism and charm turned all the way up, expect to be hard to resist. Your task is making sure that you know what you want because there's a good chance you'll get it. Go for the substance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling like what you want in love may never arrive for you, which could have you ready to toss in the towel. Even though you may not be able to see it, things are working behind the scenes to bring you to the person you've been wishing for. Don't lose your faith.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're reminded to go easy on yourself this weekend when it comes to the way that you think about love and what you see unfolding for you. Being overly self-critical won't help you in attracting the kind of relationship that you crave. Try getting out and meeting new people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're a rule breaker, but even you can fall into the trap of being overly fixed on an idea or theory, especially where it pertains to love and relationships. This weekend you're encouraged to challenge some old stories you've been telling yourself about love. You are worthy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This weekend helps to bring you clarity in terms of what you're seeking while reminding you that you are your most attractive when you recognize how much power and freedom you actually have. In other words, don't be a shrinking violet this weekend. Own your power.