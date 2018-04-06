We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 7-8, 2018.

Love takes on a serious tone this weekend, with the Moon in committed Capricorn and Venus in stable Taurus — both of which will be teaming up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn come Saturday morning. If we're single and looking for love, we may find that we're more interested in long- term prospects than a Mr. or Ms. Right Now kind-of-situation, while those of us already in relationships will be focused on deepening our commitments or letting them go entirely if they're not up to snuff.

Still, it won't be all business this weekend, as having Venus in sensual Taurus and the Moon teaming up with Mars in Capricorn things could have us all feeling quite lusty. If we're looking for some sexy fun, we just might find it with the Capricorn Moon teaming up with magnetic Pluto in Cap and Jupiter in seductive Scorpio by early Sunday. Though Capricorn is not given credit for being the most romantic of the zodiac signs, Capricorn is willing to give 110 percent of itself when it comes to making a relationship work. We'll just have to make sure we're not trading off what we really want in favor of a safe bet.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your focus may not necessarily be on love this weekend. However, when it does come to love, you may find that casual or short-term flings aren't your thing right now. You're looking for more substance. Don't get scared because 'substance' doesn't have to mean a loss of freedom or fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're on fire this weekend and the lovin' available to you now should be good and plenty. If you're interested in making a love match, you could find chemistry with someone by way of travel a workshop, or a spiritual retreat. Don't be afraid to let the real you shine. Your down to earth style is sexy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may ready to give up on love, but love and intimacy are what you need now. If things haven't been going well in the romance department, this weekend can help you with turning things around. Doing this may require giving yourself permission to let go the past in lieu of someone much better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love sparkles for you this weekend as you could meet someone worth keeping around through a social event or through friends. If you've already got yourself a bae, the two of you should get out and do something interesting. If work has been taking up your attention, make time for love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love and romance may not be on your agenda this weekend, but that doesn't mean you won't be on anyone's radar. If single, you could meet someone through a professional or work related event. Overall, make sure potential partners are those that can match you and hold their own.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As if your magnetism wasn't already on 10, this weekend you're white hot. Don't be surprised if you have potential mates and dates practically beating down your door. Know that you're at your most seductive and sexy while having some fun. If it's been a while since you've had an adventure, let's go!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could meet a potential love match this weekend in a way that feels fated. Though you may have to dig beneath the surface to make sure that this isn't just history repeating itself. If you've already found the love of your life, time spent at home or just between the two of you is rewarding.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While you're usually able to reel in admirers with just a look, your flirt game might have you racking up some extra points this weekend. This means the chances of you meeting someone with long-term potential will be strong. Hanging out at your local spot or online dating could bring love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you're looking to get back out and start dating again, remember that you don't have to force it. All you need to be is yourself and the person that's meant for you will find you. Be wary of going back to an ex or repeating the lessons you've already learned. Respect your worth and your time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While it may be easy to get stuck in your head and overthink everything when it comes to your love life, recognize that it's probably not as complicated as you're making it. This weekend, your chances for finding romance are strong. Let go and have some fun. Laughter is attractive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may not be feeling as confident as you'd like right now when it comes to romance, but that's just an indication that you may need to spend a little more time with you. Don't get discouraged. Your time is coming. For now, get yourself some healing. If in a relationship, set aside one-on-one time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Could someone be sliding into your DMs this weekend and straight into your heart? It could happen. Your popularity is soaring at the moment so it's best to take advantage of it. You could also make a love match at a party or social gathering. A friend or sibling may be willing to hook you up too.