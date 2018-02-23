We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 24-25, 2018.

For those of us that are single and hoping to make a love connection this weekend, Saturday may be the best time to be out and about meeting new people with the Moon in friendly and flirty Gemini for most of the day. However, romances started now may err on the side of quick and casual. By Saturday night, the vibe changes significantly as the Moon moves into cozy and cuddly Cancer, giving us the urge to connect with others on a more intimate level. Though come Sunday morning when Mercury and Neptune meet up in dreamy Pisces, we'll have to be careful of distorting facts or hearing what we want to hear when it comes to dealing with another. Intuition will come in handy. Later in the day as the Cancer Moon syncs up with multiple planets in Pisces and commitment-oriented Saturn in Capricorn, we're reminded that the best relationships are built on love, dedication, and mutual respect.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your February 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may connect with someone this weekend that brings out the more tender side of you. Emotional honesty is not a weakness nor is vulnerability. Though use your best judgement to determine whether this person is worth trusting. Couples should be nesting for the weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Could things be heating up with a neighbor? Maybe one of your siblings or friends want to hook you up with someone cute? Locking eyes with someone at your fave coffee shop? These are all possible scenarios for you this weekend. An online flirtation could also lead to something more.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It may be hard for others to impress you this weekend, which could have you feeling a bit blasé about love. However, since you're aiming for something more substantial, there's a reason why just any old person won't do. In other words, it's OK to hold out for that very special someone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you allow your heart to remain open to love, there's a strong chance that you could meet someone worthwhile this weekend. Try to work on moving past fears you may have caused by past relationships. If you're already a part of a couple, a weekend retreat could help to bring you two closer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling a bit emo this weekend, though it could provide you with the cathartic release you need to get over a bad relationship. Meanwhile, it can also help you get clear about what you want in love so you can focus on attracting it. It's time to break old relationship patterns.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The vibes are strong this weekend when it comes to love. If single and looking to date, you could meet someone by way of a charitable or philanthropic event or by way of a friend. Though as magnetic as this new person might be, make sure that they're not a charity project.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This weekend may be more about work and self-care more than anything but when it comes to love and romance, it's time to be more intentional about the kind of person you give your time and energy to. You don't need to rush things. Take some time to get clear about what you want in love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If a romance didn't pan out the way you wanted it to, you get a chance to start off fresh this weekend, especially when you travel or expose yourself to something new in a new setting. Smiles and laughter is how you will pull others towards you. Be realistic but not pessimistic about your love life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be caught up in your feels this weekend as the nostalgia of an old relationship could come bubbling up to the surface. Don't try to push your feelings away too quickly. Honoring your emotions can help you to heal. Just don't get caught up in romanticizing the past. Maintain clarity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The second half of this weekend is much better for you when it comes to romance, as the chances of striking a love connection are strong. If single, you might consider asking a friend to introduce you to someone that might be a good match. Couples may need to have an important conversation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love might not be the biggest thing on your mind this weekend, though there's room for you to have a little flirty fun. However, you're being asked to bring the love you have to give back to yourself for now. You need some tender care that only you can give. Make yourself the priority.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're still the cosmic darling this weekend, which means if you want to meet someone new, get out and start making your rounds at events with friends. You could also find some sparks with someone in a work-related setting. Make sure to take the blinders off when getting to know a person.