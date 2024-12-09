Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Sometimes a tarot reading will can only give you the hard truth. A card might reveal something negative about your relationship or suggest it’ll be a while before you find The One. But this week, it looks like your love life will be nothing but good vibes. In fact, it might even be straight-up magical.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

“The presence of The Lovers card this week is a powerful omen in your relationship sphere,” says Wang. “This card signifies alignment and harmony within your love life, potentially marking a week of profound connection and mutual understanding with your partner.”

It encourages you to partake in all the standard relationship fare — open communication, honesty, lots of listening, etc. — but it also suggests it’s time for a celebration. Could you do a six-month anniversary party? Or recreate your first date? Something special is in order in the days ahead.

For some, it might mean you’re in for a big, showy display of affection, like a proposal or a fancy dinner where you and your lover decide to define your relationship. “Whether you’re deepening an existing bond or entering a new partnership, this card promises a week filled with romantic energy and the opportunity to make meaningful choices together.”

If you’re single, it’ll feel like you’re in an actual rom-com thanks the amount of sweet moments that are about to come your way. There might be a cute connection at the dog park or a couple of steamy texts from a crush. Lean into it all, because Valentine’s Day has come early.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

To invite more love into your life this week, The Hierophant suggests a return to seriousness and tradition — but with a modern twist. “This card advises you to embrace established practices that enhance connection,” says Wang, like formal first dates, old-school singles mixers, and set-ups from friends.

Forget a casual coffee walk or a quick beer at a bar. Instead, see if you can swing something a little more special where you get dressed up, spritz on perfume, and then finish the evening with a fake wallet grab. This might also be a hint to give the apps a break for the time being and ask your friends if they know anyone cool. Could they set you up on a blind date? It sounds antiquated, but it might actually be a lot of fun.

There are plenty of ways to show the love in a long-term relationship, too. If you’re planning a date for a partner, choose their favorite restaurant and whisk them away — all the while keeping your destination a surprise. While you’re at it, treat them to special moments throughout the week, like a vase of flowers or a box of chocolates. The more romantic, the better... even if it feels a little cheesy.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“With The Star card appearing in this position, there will be an uplifting expression of feelings from your date or significant other,” says Wang. While you’re busy showering them with love, they’ll be in the same frame of mind. Expect your SO to come up with interesting date ideas and fun surprises that make you feel special.

The Star represents inspiration and creativity, but it’s also about having a lot of hope for the future. In this love reading, it implies your partner is more excited than ever about the months to come. You’ll both feel a strong sense of optimism about where things are going, so don’t be afraid to make plans.

If you’re talking to someone new, this card suggests you’ll soon be taking things to the next level. Someone might also step forward who’s been there all along, sort of like a Luke and Lorelai from Gilmore Girls situation. If there’s a connection that’s always made so much sense to your mutual friends, this might be the week where you finally see it, too.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor