We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for July 14-15, 2018.

With love planet Venus currently in doting and devoted Virgo, the emphasis on love and relationships is patience and support, improvement, and an attention to the details. Though with the Moon in Leo for Saturday, this message could be easily missed as the Moon opposes aggressive Mars (retrograde) in Aquarius and squares off with abundant Jupiter in Scorpio, which could have us going a bit overboard with self-centered and self-indulging behavior. The key to keeping ourselves out of trouble when it comes to romantic connections is to err on the side of Leo Moon's warmth and generosity. Though of course, Venus in Virgo, responsible Saturn in Capricorn, and the Moon's shift into Virgo on Sunday, will be on hand to make sure that those we invite into our lives are worthy of being there.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be dating someone new that tickles your fancy. And although you don't usually think long-term in terms of love, you're being asked to be more conscientious with how you spend your time across the board. Simply put, can you see this person being a part of your everyday life?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Instead of going out this weekend with your bae, the two of you may decide to make it a romantic weekend in. You might even find the conversation covering your shared plans and goals for the future. If single, the second half of the weekend pushes you to get out and mingle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This weekend, you're reminded that when it comes to love, you need someone that's as communicative as you are. Otherwise, you're going to feel like you can't truly be yourself. Don't settle. If you already have a partner, the two of you may be ready to do some joint financial planning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If love hasn't worked out in the past, don't dwell on it. For now, you're invited to focus on the things that you do want from love, because there's a chance that it could manifest for you quicker than you think. You could even meet someone worthwhile through a friend or around your neighborhood.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you, Leo — or is it? When it comes to a romantic connection this weekend, in what ways can you be more thoughtful or giving? Not that you have to cast your pearls to swine, but if this person extends themselves to you, it's OK to respond in kind. Reciprocity is your mantra.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the goddess of love herself smiling down on you now, it's not surprising that just about everyone wants to get next to you. While you may be looking for something more serious now, you may need to get out of your own head long enough for it to happen. Don't put pressure on yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in a social mood this weekend, which is a good thing as parties and other types of social gatherings are where it's at if you want to make a romantic connection. If you do meet someone interesting, just make sure you're not looking at them with rose-colored glasses.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be more focused on work this weekend than romance but it doesn't mean you can't get in on the fun. In fact, it's possible that you could meet someone through the introduction of a friend, online, or at a volunteer or charity-related event. Get clear on what you're looking for.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that you could set off a few sparks with someone this weekend by way of travel or by veering away from your usual spots/things to do. However, you might need to exercise a little self-discipline when it comes to picking a suitable partner. Go for the cream of the crop, not the crumbs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're craving some deep intimacy this weekend which could have you thinking more with your heart than your logic. In other words, hooking up with an ex may not be as fulfilling as you'd like it to be. Instead, focus on the future and be open to meeting someone new. Adventure is an aphrodisiac.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Compromise and intimacy are the focus for you this weekend, as you find yourself feeling the urge to bond with another. While vulnerability isn't necessary your thing, you may be doing more harm than good by keeping people out. The world is a big place, who and what you want exists.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Self-care looks sexy on you and you could meet someone new while at the gym, enroute to yoga, or while doing another activity that pushes you to focus on you and your well-being. Meanwhile, the person that does pop into your life could be someone worth investing in. Investigate further.