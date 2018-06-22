We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for June 23-24, 2018.

This weekend 'love' is spelled with a capital D-R-A-M-A (drama), and one reason for this is because we'll have the Moon in seductive and passionate Scorpio all weekend, turning up the feelings and the intensity. Another reason things might get a bit wild is because the Scorpio Moon will be squaring off with Venus in fiery Leo and Mars in unpredictable Aquarius come early Saturday. While this can be the recipe that sets off sparks and turns up the steam, we'll have to be careful that things don't get so hot that we get burned, as Scorpio is a sign that loves to push its limits. By Saturday evening when the Moon merges with Jupiter in Scorpio and dreamy Neptune in Pisces, we should find ourselves in the mood to merge too.

On Sunday morning, when the Scorpio Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn and intuitive Mercury in Cancer, a moment of vulnerability or deep sharing can help us to draw closer to a lover. Though for some of us, this cosmic combination may finally reveal something about a romantic relationship that we may have avoided to see.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to make sure that you're on the same page with someone you're seeing this weekend, as they may not be able to provide you with the intimacy and tenderness you're craving right now. Don't skimp on what your heart needs. Acknowledging your emotional needs is important.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This weekend you may need to examine how you let your family history or cultural beliefs get in the way of you having the kind of relationship that you want. On a different note, if you're already in a relationship, you and your partner could rub each other wrong. It's time for a heart to heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be mindful who you talk to about love or your love life this weekend as their negative energy and thinking could have you seeing problems where there might not be any. Try talking to people that are actually happy in their relationships or feeling positive about love. Re-write the narrative.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to a love connection, is the object of your affections asking more of you than you feel comfortable giving? Don't sell yourself short for the sake of attention and companionship, especially if things feel a bit lopsided. At the same time, don't be shy about saying what you feel.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be tempted to reconnect or talk with an ex-lover this weekend, especially if this person is someone that tells you all the things that you love to hear. By allowing this person to take up space, it's keeping someone better from getting through. Don't let guilt or nostalgia motivate you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone new may have your heart set all aflutter this weekend, but give yourself time to investigate and make sure that this person is who they say they are. On a different note, when it comes to the way you think about love, be wary of only seeing what's wrong. Focus on what can go right.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Are you trying to make marriage material out of someone when it should be more of a casual thing? Don't put your self-esteem on the line by trying to force something with someone that's not meant to be. Instead, make it your mission to get out and have some fun. A new connection awaits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have a revelation or two when it comes to love and relationships this weekend, as something you previously thought may no longer apply. In other words, love is not mean to follow a cookie cutter template. What matters is that the connection between you and bae makes you happy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready to get hot and heavy with someone new (and it's possible this person lives out of town). But before you dive in head first, make sure you're not hyping yourself up on a fantasy and seeing only what you want to see. Honor your instincts. Also, there will be plenty more fish in the sea.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might get some mixed signals this weekend about whether a connection you have with someone is something deeper or just a friendship. If you feel like you're insecurities are being triggered by the lines being so muddled, it may be best to initiate some truth telling.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find that you and your partner or someone you're seeing aren't on the same page this weekend when it comes to a personal or a shared goal. As such, it will be best that you be proactive in dealing with the situation, which may mean having a super honest conversation.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While romance is heating up for you, try not to let your habit of idealizing others get in the way of you being able to see what's in front of you. Yes, be open to new love, but make sure you're discerning too. Take your time in getting to know someone and trust your intuition. Write a new love story.