We might not know if we want to stay or go when it comes to love and relationships this weekend thanks to the sensitive Cancer Moon duking it out with multiple planets in Capricorn and Aries, including Venus herself. We may find ourselves feeling rather crabby and agitated, especially with Mars in Capricorn and Mercury retrograde in the mix stirring things up. This could be grounds for misunderstandings and arguments if we're not careful. As a rule of thumb, it's always better to clarify than to assume. Jupiter in Scorpio and Neptune in Pisces, offer some support to the Cancer Moon this weekend, reminding us to get in touch with our feelings and our intuition around heart-related matters. At the same time planets in Capricorn remind us to maintain perspective. Overall, the best way to proceed this weekend is with caution.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not be feeling like your usual confident self this weekend, which could make it seem like you're striking out at love. Although things may seem weird, it's important that you take it easy on yourself, especially with negative self-talk. If you're feeling tender, take break and nourish yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A love affair could be developing between you and someone that seems like they might be soulmate material, but something could be revealed this weekend to help you with seeing them as they are and not how you want them to be. Don't discount intuition or the facts. Make sure you're clear.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and your love could find yourselves discussing future plans, but your financial situation may be saying something else. Try not to get too upset or disappointed about it, you may be able to make some extra cash via your job. Single? It's time to get clear about what you want. Release the past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may have some high ideals about what you want from a relationship, but are you asking your partner to be something they're not or something they can never be? You shouldn't settle but be mindful that you're not being unrealistically demanding. If single, keep expectations in check.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be ready to risk it all when it comes to love and romance, but you may not be seeing things (or someone) as clearly as you should. It may be better to play a low-key approach to for now, instead of trying to force the magic to happen. For now, focus on healing some old wounds.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Someone could have you seeing fireworks this weekend, but before you start envisioning this person as a mainstay in your life, you may need to pump the brakes. If you find yourself thinking that this person is giving you something that you can work with. Remember that you deserve it all.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and your partner may not be on the same page this weekend, though it might be because you're already on edge. You may need to take some time to breathe before broaching an important or touchy subject. If single and dating, this weekend could show you where you've been settling.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be overthinking things way too much in terms of your love life or a romantic interest. Sometimes you have to let things naturally unfold rather than trying to push them according to your timeline. Overall, the theme this weekend is to have patience. What's meant for you will happen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could meet someone this weekend that sets your heart ablaze but they may not be able to offer you the emotional depth that you're craving right now. Before you let this person trigger your insecurities, it may be worth taking a step back and focusing how you can attract someone better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You and bae could have a falling out this weekend, over something home- and family-related or something from the past. The two of you can work things out if you're both willing to really listen instead of trying to be right. If single, time to examine how family dynamics influence your love life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could meet someone this weekend that seems engaging and interesting but this connection may be only temporary. Instead of overthinking it, try to just enjoy it for what it is. Though don't fret, this doesn't mean that someone better suited for you won't come along.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This weekend, it's important to remember that just because someone is interested doesn't mean that you have to entertain them. As a zodiac sign that thrives on love and romance, you need to feel it 100 percent for someone or not. Don't let yourself just "fall" into love, be intentional about it.