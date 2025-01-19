Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, January 19

Happy Aquarius season! The sun leaves the tradition-loving earth sign Capricorn for unconventional and airy Aquarius at exactly 3 p.m. ET or noon PT, inspiring a more innovative way of thinking. A morning kiss between chatty Mercury and romantic Venus can help you express your fresh creative ideas with ease.

The moon spends the day in fellow air sign Libra, making interpersonal connections a priority. A lucky lunar trine to abundant planet Jupiter in the evening wraps up the weekend with pure magic, so send the Sunday scaries packing.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you feel it in your heart, shoot your shot. The romance gods are on your side today and life’s too short not to take a chance on love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A little effort today can yield big, bountiful results. Focus on being productive and you’ll find that you can make magic from the mundane.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Romanticize your life today. Flirt with the barista, make a movie-quality soundtrack for your errands, or wear something whimsical to brunch.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The waves of nostalgia are washing over you today, and you’re cuddling up to your warmest and fuzziest memories. Reach out to someone who gets it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) What do you need from the people around you? You’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you can accomplish if you simply say what’s on your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Brilliant ideas are abundant today and you have every reason to feel confident. Make a plan for world domination — or just figure out how to reach some lucrative goals.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Luck is on your side today and everything's coming up roses. Stop waiting for the other shoe to drop and enjoy the magic that’s all around you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, January 19, 2025. Listening to your intuition can unlock some of the most valuable insights today. Sometimes you have to dig beneath the surface to see the truth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your crew needs a dose of your free-spirited magic today. Make plans with friends and enjoy the feeling of synergy and interconnectedness that comes with social time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) How can you go after your ambitious goals in a diplomatic way? Putting your biggest asks in a curated and well-presented package can make all the difference.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Set any self-righteousness aside and open your heart to the idea that others have more to teach you than you think. Find the meaning in what people are telling you.